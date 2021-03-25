Veterinary Vaccines Market 2021: Magnificent Possibilities, Growth with Detailed Industry Study, Detailed Analysis, Business Outlook and Forecast to 2021 – 2027 | Biovac, ImmuCell Corporation, Ceva, Virbac, Zoetis Inc.

Vaccination has been proven to be an effective way of reducing the disease burden in pets and farm animals. It has also been a key tool in maintaining animal health and welfare. The vaccines continue to play a significant role in the development of safe, effective, and quality vaccines as well as acts as a preventive health measure among animals.

The global veterinary vaccines market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, technology, and geography. Based on the vaccine type, the market is segmented as livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. On the basis of technology, the global veterinary vaccines market is segmented into, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and conjugate vaccines.

The report also includes the profiles of key veterinary vaccines market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the veterinary vaccines market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Veterinary Vaccines Market

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck KGaA

Zoetis Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

Ceva

Virbac

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Biovac

ImmuCell Corporation

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

