US LED Market Evolving Technology, Demand and Outlook 2021 to 2025| Philips Lighting, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, GE Lighting

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the US LED Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for US LED Market from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The US LED market was valued at USD 9.93billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global US LED Market: Acuity Brands Inc., Cree Inc., GE Lighting (General Electric Co.), Eaton Corporation, Hubbell Incorporated, Feit Electric Company Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Philips Lighting, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Bridgelux Inc. and others.

Key Developments:

In Nov 2017, Cree launched KBL LED High-Bay Series, a solution for various applications such as retail, civic, and industrial. As a result, it is projected to attract new and existing customers. Further in Jan 2018, Feit Electric Company launched a LED product line complying with the California energy commission standards, which is likely to drastically boost the companys presence and help in enticing new consumers.

Market Overview:

The high efficiency and directional nature of LEDs make them perfect for multiple industrial uses. LED lights are increasingly being incorporated in parking garage lightway, walkway, street lights, modular lighting, and task lighting among other things. The United States LED market is segmented into two categories, indoor and outdoor, based on the type of use. The indoor segment is further subdivided into the residential, commercial, and industrial sector. Based on category type, the market is further segmented into general purpose, integrated fixture/luminaire, linear, and reflector.

Regional Analysis For US LED Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

General Purpose Lighting to Hold Major Share

The alternatives to incandescent light bulbs, which are energy efficient, have been available for a long time. Since the past few years, market conditions have been favoring and LED bulbs are poised for widespread consumer adoption.

Moreover, price decrease, energy savings, and an independent certification for rigorous performance standards are bolstering customer satisfaction. Traditional incandescent light bulbs comprising of 100-40W bulbs have catered to the basic lighting needs in the country for more than a century. However, 90% of the energy used is wasted as heat and only 10% is used to deliver light.

The adoption of LED bulbs has been majorly augmented by the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) of 2007 general service lamp standards. The maximum wattage standards, which began to take effect from 2012, requires a 25% efficiency increase for all general service lamps.

Influence of the US LED Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the US LED Market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the US LED Market market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the US LED Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of US LED Market market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the US LED Market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global US LED Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

