Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Significant Growth Analysis on Industry Top Players: Olympus, Stryker, Integra Life Sciences, Soring

A recent report on Ultrasonic Aspirator Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Global Ultrasonic Aspirator market is valued at USD 327.66 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 479.82 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive neurosurgeries and availability of favorable medical reimbursement policies are driving the growth of ultrasonic aspirator market.

Ultrasonic aspirators are devices used in surgical procedures to remove hard tissues (bone) or soft tissues, fluid, or air from cavities. Ultrasonic aspirator mainly consists of a container where vacuum is created due to the reversed air pressure by air suction pump. It has also a needle piece which is used to remove the tissue, fluid, or air. Ultrasound aspirators are commonly used in open transcranial neurosurgery but are also applied in various other surgical settings. The specific properties of the instrument appear to make it particularly suitable for endoscopic transnasal skull base surgery. For instance, it is widely used for surgical procedures such as laparoscopy, gynecology, tumor resection and other. Because of their longitudinal and torsional tip, they can now be used to cut and scrape bone structures in skull base and spinal surgeries. For example, Cavitron Ultrasound Surgical Aspirator (CUSA), a brain tumor removal device that has no effect on healthy tissue, according to the National Brain Tumor Society.

Global ultrasonic aspirator market report is segmented on the basis of Type and Application. Based upon type ultrasonic aspirator is classified into standalone ultrasonic aspirator and integrated ultrasonic aspirator. Based upon application ultrasonic aspirator is classified into hospitals, ASCs and clinics.

The regions covered in this global ultrasonic aspirator market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market of Ultrasonic Aspirator is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Ultrasonic Aspirator Manufacturers:

Global Ultrasonic Aspirator market Report covers prominent players are like,

Olympus

Stryker

Integra Life Sciences

Soring

others

Increase in demand for minimally invasive neurosurgeries and availability of favorable medical reimbursement policies are driving the growth of ultrasonic aspirator market. Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery designates any procedure that is less invasive than an open surgery used for the same purpose, and is redefining the field of surgery. Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures usually involve laparoscopic devices and remote-controlled manipulation of surgical devices with observation of the surgical field through a scope, either micro or endo. Use of the ultrasonic aspirator has been reported for various surgical procedures, including ear, nose, and throat, maxillofacial, orbital, oculoplastic, and open neurosurgical procedures. According to American Association of Neurological Surgeons, There are approximately 3,689 practicing board certified neurosurgeons for over 5,700 hospitals in the U.S., serving a population of more than 311 million people. Of these hospitals, approximately 1,600 provide trauma care, 1,000 are certified primary stroke centers and 200 are children’s hospitals. Favorable medical reimbursement policies are provided in conjunction with other Medical policies, including, but not limited to any applicable participating provider contract, provider administrative manual and credentialing plan. For example, Hospitalization expenses for medical/surgical treatment at any Nursing Home/Hospital as an inpatient, the Company will pay reimburse to the Hospital Nursing Home or the Insured Person the amount of such expenses acquired as are medically necessary and reasonable and customary in respect thereof by or on behalf of such Insured Person. However lack of awareness towards the availability of such treatment options and high cost of ultrasonic aspirator hamper the market growth. Increase awareness and unmet medical needs in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

North America is dominating the Ultrasonic Aspirator Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the Ultrasonic Aspirator Market, due to increasing incidence of neurological diseases such as brain tumor and TBI. According to American brain tumor association, Over 700,000 Americans are living with a brain tumor nowadays. Nearly 80,000 people will be diagnosed with a primary brain tumor this year. In addition, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. has the highest number of TBI cases. TBI contributed to the deaths of 56,800 people, including 2,529 deaths among children. Europe is second largest region for the growth of Ultrasonic Aspirator Market, owing to increase incidence of neurological disorders and improved medical reimbursement. The National Brain Appeal raises money to help those with neurological conditions. There are 14.7m people affected in the UK.

Global Ultrasonic Aspirator market Segmentation –

By Types: Standalone Ultrasonic Aspirator, Integrated Ultrasonic Aspirator

By Application: Hospitals, ASCs, Clinics

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

