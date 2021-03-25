U.S. hospital pharmaceutical Market Report Analysis With Industry Share Published by Leading Research Firm

Pharmaceutical drugs are sold through various channels such as retail, mail orders, clinics and hospitals. This report on the global hospital pharmaceuticals market analyses the current and future prospects of the market specifically pertaining to drugs sold in hospital settings. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a robust combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ million for each segment for the period from 2013 to 2023, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global teleradiology market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2013 and 2023 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2015 to 2023 are provided for all the segments, considering 2014 as the base year. Global hospital pharmaceutical drugs market is segmented according to major therapeutic areas, which include: cardiology, oncology, nephrology and urology, neurology, pain and infection. Market for these major therapeutic areas has been further assessed according to drug classes. Cardiology segment is further divided into anti-hypertensive drugs, dyslipidemia drugs, and others (ACE inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, anticoagulants). Oncology segment is further segmented into immunomodulating agents, alkylating agents, anti-metabolites, hormonal agents, and miscellaneous drugs. Nephrology and urology segment is further divided into diuretic drugs, anti-hypertensive agents, phosphate binders, anti-cholinergic agents and 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors. Neurology segment is divided into anti-anxiety, anti-migraine, anti-depressant and anti-psychotic drugs. Market for pain management drugs has been divided into anti-convulsant drugs, anesthetics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), opioids, and non-narcotic analgesic drugs. Similarly anti-infective drugs market has been segmented into anti-bacterial drugs, anti-viral drugs, anti-fungal drugs and anti-parasite drugs. The report also provides a detailed list of potential phase III candidates for each of the therapeutic areas.

The market has been further studied from the point of view of major diseases in these therapeutic areas. Thus the cardiology market has been studied considering coronary heart diseases, stroke, high blood pressure (hypertension), heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Oncology drugs market has been studied for lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Nephrology and urology drugs market is studied for acute kidney failure, chronic kidney diseases, glomerular diseases, diabetes and other diseases. Neurology market has been studied for epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke and other diseases.

Market for pain has been studied for neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer pain and others. The infection market is studied for major infectious disease such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Candida infections, fungal meningitis, shigellosis, amoebiasis and other infections. The report also provides insights for various branded and blockbuster drugs under various therapeutic drug class. Moreover, the report also provides the approval date and the patent expiry for major drugs in the event impact analysis section.

Additionally, the report contains market attractiveness analysis by geography and competitive landscape by key players. The market attractiveness analysis explains the intensity of competition in the market in different geographies. The competitive scenario between different market players is evaluated through market share analysis. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

Geographically, this market has been segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In addition the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region, which include the U.S, Canada, Japan, China, U.K., Germany and Brazil. The report also profiles major players in the hospital pharmaceuticals market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis, and Pfizer, Inc.

