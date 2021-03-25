Type-2 Diabetes Market Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast up to 2025

Market Study Report, LLC, has recently added a report on the Type-2 Diabetes market which provides a holistic synopsis of the market size, market valuation, revenue estimate, SWOT analysis, and the geographical spectrum of this industry. The report accurately underlines the key challenges and opportunities for growth during the forecast period. In addition, it sheds light on the current competitive scenario and reviews the business strategies adopted by the Type-2 Diabetes market players.

According to Research report titled a??Global Type-2 Diabetes Market Analysis, 2020a??, the Global Type-2 Diabetes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-25. Based on gender segment, women acquired the substantial market share in Global Type-2 Diabetes market 2020. Pregnant women are at higher risks of developing type-2 diabetes due to the chances of getting gestational diabetes, which arises due to multiple adverse outcomes in pregnancy. Moreover, it is observed that women with gestational diabetes are at high risk to develop type 2 diabetes, mostly in three to six years after delivery. According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), half of the women with a history of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) go on to develop type-2 diabetes within five to ten years after delivery. Thus, it is anticipated to boost the market growth of the type-2 diabetes in the forecast period.

The a??Global Type-2 Diabetes Market Analysis, 2020a?? research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of the Global Type-2 Diabetes market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

Along with this, exposure to hyperglycemia in the womb affects children be overweight and is likely to develop type-2 diabetes in the coming years. According to IDF, an estimated 15.8% (20.4 million) of live births were affected by hyperglycemia in pregnancy in 2019.

North America Segment Registered the Fastest Growth

North America captured a considerable market share in the Global Type-2 Diabetes market in 2020, owing to the rising obesity rate in the country, which is one of the main causes for the occurrence of type-2 diabetes in people. According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, obesity among U.S. adults in 2017-2018 was 42.4%, along with 40.0% among younger adults aged 20a??39, 44.8% among middle-aged adults aged 40a??59, and 42.8% among older adults aged 60 and over. Moreover, more than 5,000 new cases of Type-2 diabetes are diagnosed among people younger than age 20 each year in the U.S.

Asia-Pacific also witnessed an exponential growth in the number of type-2 diabetes cases due to factors such as increasing obesity, rising geriatric population, and changing lifestyles of the people. Thus, it is anticipated to strongly contribute toward the growth of Type-2 Diabetes market in the near future as stated in the Research research report a??Global Type-2 Diabetes Market Analysis, 2020a??.

According to Research, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Type-2 Diabetes market include Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Takeda, Biocon, Johnson & Johnson etc. To gain the competitive edge over the other market players, these companies are collaborating with other pharmaceutical firms for the launch of various products in other markets as well as with an aim to have a strong foothold in the global industry. Moreover, to make the diabetes digital health space less congested, many companies have entered the digital market by launching the mobile health app for the customer to ease them by keeping the track of their type 2 diabetes.

