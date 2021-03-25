Traffic Monitoring Market Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Traffic Monitoring Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Traffic Monitoring industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Traffic Monitoring Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global traffic monitoring market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing integration IoT in traffic monitoring and technological advancement is the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Traffic Monitoring Market

Traffic monitoring is a proactive surveillance system that helps to control traffic infringements, prevent traffic collisions, proactively track potentially hazardous drivers and reconstruct offline traffic accident situations. They have the ability to record information and collect GPS. They use different tools and techniques so they can monitor the traffic.

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization will drive the market growth

Rising government initiative to use traffic monitoring systems is also encouraging the market growth

Growing demand for real- time monitoring system will also enhance the market growth

They have the ability to traffic infractions will also accelerate the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the traffic monitoring will restrain the market growth

Dearth of standardized and uniform technologies will hamper the market

Segmentation: Global Traffic Monitoring Market

By Solutions

Traffic Analysis

Smart Surveillance Video Management Software Video Analytics Incident Detection Pedestrian Detection Facial Recognition Automatic Number Plate Recognition



By Hardware

Display Boards

Sensors Vehicle Detection Sensors Pedestrian Presence Sensors Speed Sensors

Surveillance Cameras

Others

By Service

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Rapid7 announced the acquisition of NetFort. This acquisition will help the company to improve its monitoring, visibility and analytics suite as hybrid cloud environments and will help them to serve better solutions to their customers. With this the company will be able to solidify their market position as well

In July 2017, Chubb systems announced the launch of their new surveillance camera solution which is specially designed for the increasing number of smart motorways. Television out Station (TVOS) is a system for the monitoring of all-weather traffic. They have the ability to provide high quality picture in ultra- low and zero light conditions

Competitive Analysis:

Global traffic monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of traffic monitoring market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global traffic monitoring market are Aimil Ltd.; FLIR Systems, Inc; InnoSenT – Innovative Radar Sensor Technology; SWARCO; IBM Corporation; Kapsch TrafficCom AG; LG CNS; Indra Sistemas; Cubic Corporation; Iteris, Inc.; Cellint; Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd; Jenoptik AG; Q-Free; Citilog.; Lanner Electronics Incorporated; Garmin Ltd; TransCore; among others.

The Traffic Monitoring market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Traffic Monitoring market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Traffic Monitoring market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Traffic Monitoring market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Traffic Monitoring. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Traffic Monitoring market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Traffic Monitoring market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Traffic Monitoring market by offline distribution channel

Global Traffic Monitoring market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Traffic Monitoring market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Traffic Monitoring market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Traffic Monitoring market in Americas

Licensed Traffic Monitoring market in EMEA

Licensed Traffic Monitoring market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

