Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Global Analysis, Status and Growing Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Testing, Inspection, and Certification from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global testing, inspection, and certification market was valued at USD 181.11 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 244.75 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.9%, during the period of (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: Intertek Group PLC, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, DNV GL, Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Dekra Certification GmbH, BSI Group, SAI Global Limited, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Exova Group PLC, TUV SUD AG and others.

Key Developments:

– January 2018 – Eurofins acquired Ashwood UK, a food microbiology and chemistry testing lab in Scotland. Through this acquisition the company aims to expand its business in Scotland. In Jun 2018, the company acquired Finnish company VTT Expert Services that provides testing, inspection and certification of construction products. Through this acquisition the company aims to become a one-stop service provider for companies within the construction product industry.

Market Scope:

Testing represents the industrial activities which ensure that manufactured products, individual components, and multicomponent systems are adequate for their intended purposes. Inspection and testing are the operational parts of quality control, which is the most crucial factor in the survival of any manufacturing company. Quality control directly supports the other elements of cost, productivity, on-time delivery, and market share. Therefore, all quality standards needed to produce the components of a product and perform its assembly must be specified in a manner such that customers’ expectations are met.

Regional Analysis For Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Energy and Commodities is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Various government regulations are making it mandatory for energy companies to adopt proper TIC methods. For instance, in India, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) issued guidelines for conducting tests on power inverters for use in photovoltaic (PV) power systems and utility-interconnected PV inverters in 2017.

– Further, the development of new nuclear plants, as well as renewable energy projects, the upgradation and expansion of existing ones globally, is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

– Over the next four years, more than 67 nuclear reactors in the world are estimated to reach an age over 40 years and over 66 reactors to reach more than three decades of operational period.

Influence of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Testing, Inspection, and Certification market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Testing, Inspection, and Certification market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

