Telecom Towers Market Share, Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities 2021-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Telecom Towers Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Telecom Towers from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The telecom towers market was valued at 4.82 million units in 2019 and is expected to reach 6.29 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.56% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Telecom Towers Market: Bharti Infratel Limited, Helios Towers Africa, American Tower Corporation, SBA Communications Corporation, AT&T Inc., GTL Infrastructure Ltd, T-Mobile Towers, Crown Castle International Corporation, China Tower Corporation and others.

Key Developments:

In April 2018, Crown Castle International Corp. announced that its subsidiary, CCR S.r.l., agreed to purchase a 49% interest in RaiWay S.p.A, a subsidiary of RAI (Radiotelevisione Italiana) S.p.A., the Italian state-owned television and radio broadcaster, for approximately USD 380 million. RaiWay employs over 750 people and manages over 2,300 broadcast transmission sites across Italy, representing Italy’s largest broadcast tower network.

Market Scope:

The increasing data usage by consumers has led to a competitive telecom landscape across regions. With tower sharing becoming increasingly popular among the MNOs, the tower operators have been able to reach operational efficiencies. Independent tower companies owned around 70% of the total 4.10 million towers around the world (as of 2017). China has the highest number of telecom towers in the world, owned by the state-run China Tower Corporation. They have around 1,968,000 towers and it was estimated that they are leasing over 550,000 towers.

The leasing concept has enabled the MNOs to invest heavily in developing their infrastructure and reach across rural regions, thus bringing new revenues to the tower operators, through tower installations. Tower-sharing is one of the major growth drivers for the telecom industry, as it provides benefits like cost reduction and faster data rollout. The telecom tower industry has gained high prominence as an independent industry, mainly in India and the United States.

Regional Analysis For Telecom Towers Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Lattice Tower is expected to register a Significant Growth

Lattice telecom towers are mostly three-legged towers, with tubular leg elements and tubular bracing members. They are used explicitly in case of heavy loads, which makes them suitable for central communication hubs and MW backbone sites in hurricane zones.The primary purpose of setting up a lattice telecom tower in a telecom network is to support more than one antenna for communication purposes. These towers also support the load of supporting apparatus used in communication networks.

Lattice telecom towers find their primary applications in radars, video surveillance equipment, and GSM/CDMA equipment. They can be used as electricity transmission towers, radio towers, or as an observation tower.

The weight of the lattice tower is spread over a greater area, which reduces the pressure on the foundation and the ground. The modules of a lattice telecom tower can be assembled easily and does not require heavy equipment and cranes, which further optimizes the cost spending of vendors.The truss action and larger base dimensions of this infrastructure help resist the applied loads more effectively, leading to a lighter structural design. Also, wind loads are reduced due to the lattice topology.

