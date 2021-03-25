Tactical Data Link Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028
The global tactical data link market size is expected to reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global tactical data link report has been formulated with verified data of the industry and is curated to offer a comprehensive understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers with special focus on their pricing analysis, gross revenue, product portfolio, sales network and distribution channels, profit margins, market position, and financial standing.
The Global tactical data link Market report comprises of vital details of the tactical data link business sphere that aims to offer the reader a comprehensive understanding of the tactical data link market and identify optimum growth prospects to gain a competitive edge over other competitors. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the market are L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, BAE systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global tactical data link market based on platform, application, component, and region:
- Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
- Air-based
- Sea-based
- Land-based
- Weapon-based
- Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
- Command & Control
- Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)
- Electronic Warfare
- Radio Communication
- Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
- Software
- Hardware
- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of MEA
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Global Tactical Data Link Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….