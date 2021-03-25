Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Analysis and Growth by Business Development 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Supply Chain Big Data Analytics from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.03 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.91 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.31% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market: SAP SE (SAP), IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Genpact Limited, SAS Institute Inc., Sage Clarity Systems, Salesforce.com Inc (Tableau Software Inc.), Birst Inc., Capgemini Group, Kinaxis Inc. and others.

Key Developments:

The Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on Supply Chain Big Data Analytics technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. In July 2018, Deloitte and SAS entered into an agreement to address the complex risk and regulatory calculations at scale, and turn compliance into an opportunity.

Market Scope:

Supply chain analytics solutions can aid enterprises achieve growth, enhance profitability, and increase market shares by utilizing derived insights for making strategic decisions. These solutions can also offer a holistic view of supply chain and help in enhancing sustainability, reducing inventory cost, and accelerating time-to-market for products in the long run.

Regional Analysis For Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Retail is expected to register a Significant Growth

-The retail industry currently holds the largest share of the global data analytics market, and is expected to present vast opportunities of growth, owing to the growing number of data sources being generated, with the adoption of IoT solutions, beacons, and RFID technologies across the supply chain. According to the Global Shopping Survey 2015, 96% of the retailers are ready to adopt IoT solutions and devices to analyze customer data, track stock levels, and strengthen customer relationships. All these technological improvisations not only enable better tracking of the products across the supply chain, but also help in gaining a clear understanding of customer behavior.

-For instance, retailers have also put in a network of RFID readers into the roof space of their sales floors, allowing them to read all of the stock on display and providing more accurate inventory visibility. Augmenting this trend, the American Apparel is leveraging RFID tags and data analytics tools to improve inventory management, while Walmart employed big data analytics itself to enhance its in-store and supply chain management.

-However, massive amounts of this useful information are left to rot, resulting in the overall conversion rates of only 2 to 3%. Thus, the big analytics market has been gaining traction in the retail market, to leverage the data, with its ability to understand, analyze, and generate valuable insights.

Influence of the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

