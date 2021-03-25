South and Central America Smart Meters Market Evolving Technology, Demand and Global Developments 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the South and Central America Smart Meters Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for South and Central America Smart Meters from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The South and Central America Smart Meters market was valued at USD 2.73 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.14 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global South and Central America Smart Meters Market: General Electric Co., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Sensus USA Inc. (Xylem Inc., Echelon Corporation, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Wasion Group Holdings, Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell), Kamstrup AS, Itron Inc., Arad Group, Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG and others.

Key Developments:

In Sep 2017, Landis+Gyr, a global smart metering supplier with its smart grid solutions, has secured one of the largest smart metering contracts, yet awarded in India, with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. Encompassing 200,000 single-phase and three-phase smart meters, the project was a follow up to the contract for Indias first Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) with Radio Frequency (RF) Canopy, comprising 500,000 endpoints, which Tata Power-DDL awarded to Landis+Gyr earlier in the year.

Market Scope:

The increasing technological awareness and internet penetration in the developing countries and the growing demand in developed countries for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) to replace existing AMR systems are expected to result in the growth of the global smart meter market. However, the saturation of the smart electricity meter market segment in major countries, with reducing yearly demand, is expected to pose a major challenge to the market, resulting in a low growth rate.

Regional Analysis For South and Central America Smart Meters Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Electricity is expected to register a Significant Growth

Brazil has stringent regulation policies, resulting in a consolidated market. Landis+Gyr and Elster are significant players in the country, providing high barriers for new entrants.

In Mexico, there are possibilities of significant investments that are expected to boost the yearly demand volume from the earlier 0.58 million units to 1.54 million units until 2022. The revenues of the smart meter market are not expected to follow a similar growth rate, as the growing competition is increasing the price pressure on the manufacturers.

Chile has a national rollout planned, which is expected to significantly boost the smart electricity meters market in the country. Whereas their incorporation in Ecuador is expected to be fueled by the need to reduce non-technical losses. However, the progress of the market in these countries is slow. The region at large suffers from a lack of funds, and therefore, any prospect of short-term growth of the Latin American market is absent.

Influence of the South and Central America Smart Meters Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the South and Central America Smart Meters market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the South and Central America Smart Meters market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the South and Central America Smart Meters market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of South and Central America Smart Meters market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the South and Central America Smart Meters market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global South and Central America Smart Meters Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

