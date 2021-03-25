Smart Factory Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Industry Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The smart factory market is expected to be valued at USD 309.67 billion in 2027 from USD 153.28 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 9.8% through the forecast period according to a recent report by Emergen Research.

The rising adoption of the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and digitized supply chain management solutions in the industrial sectors and is driving the demand of the market.

The global Smart Factory Market will be worth USD 309.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of intelligent technologies across all major industries, including food & beverage, petrochemicals, mining, and manufacturing. Increasing demand for energy efficiency and technological advancements of the sensors is expected to drive the smart factory market’s growth.

Key Highlights from Report

Industrial Robotics held the largest market share of 36.9% in 2019. The increasing adoption of industrial robotics across all the major industries, including manufacturing, petrochemicals, energy, automotive, food & beverages, and mining, is expected to drive the segment’s growth.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. The growing need to track the business operations and movements & locations of the raw materials with the help of real-time data analysis is expected to drive the growth of the manufacturing execution system (MES).

In Stockholm, Sweden, in May 2019, ABB and the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) exchanged a Letter of Intent (LOI). In order to speed up the adoption of smart manufacturing in Vietnam, the LOI was shared.

Key participants include ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, FANUC, Yokogawa Electric, and Emerson Electric, among others.

Key Features of the Report:

The report covers smart factory market business overview, product portfolios, market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns

The report covers different business expansion strategies undertaken by prominent players to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape

Extensive analysis of the key elements like drivers, restraints, limitations, opportunities, and threats

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Factory Market on the basis of Component, Solution, Industry, and region:

Global smart factory Market Segmentation:

The market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Robotics (Articulated robots, Cylindrical robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, Collaborative robots) Industrial 3D printing Sensors Control Devices (Relays, switches, motors, and drives) Industrial network (Wired networks, wireless networks, RFID systems) Machine Vision (Cameras, Software, and Processor, Frame grabbers)

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Distributed Control System (DCS) Plant Asset Management (PAM) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Process Industries (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Power, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Metals & Mining) Discrete Industries (Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive)



Global smart factory Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides an extensive regional analysis of the market. The segmentation offers insights into the sales network and distribution channels, sales analysis, profit margins, volume chain analysis, and region-wise market size. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key geographical regions as well as their countries. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the presence of major market players such as Yokogawa, Mitsubishi electric, and Fanuc in the region.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



