Smart Fabrics Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2027

Increasing usage of electronic devices, growing advent of wireless technologies, rapid technological advancements and incorporation of the same in manufacturing fabrics that could further be re-cycled, are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Smart Fabrics Market.

Smart fabrics are fabrics in which digital and electronic components are integrated. These tissues can recognize sensory stimuli in the surrounding environment and adapt and respond to these stimuli in a predetermined manner. They have the ability to grow, propagate, transform and even conduct energy, which makes them different from ordinary textiles, thus adding value to the user. The smart fabrics market is an emerging market, formed due to the miniaturization of electronic equipment and the falling cost of electronic equipment and manufacturing costs of semiconductors and textiles. They are also referred as electronic textiles, E-Textiles or smart textiles.

Smart fabric is an innovation adopted by the fabric industry that can offer customers various conveniences in terms of aesthetics and performance factors. Since most consumers are adopting a busy lifestyle, which is caused by the growth of a large workforce, consumers today are keen to get everything they want in their daily lives. Smart fabric is a textile material that can meet consumer demand. Smart fabrics are completely different from traditional fabrics which offer various functions. In terms of aesthetics, the fabric can change color according to consumer preferences. In terms of performance, smart fabrics have been widely used in extreme sports, athletics and the military, including controlled muscle vibration, wind resistance and body temperature regulation. Smart fabrics also have important health and beauty applications.

Global Smart Fabrics Market is segmented on the basis of product, function and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into active, passive and smart. On the basis of function, market is segmented into sensing, luminescence, thermal electricity, energy harvesting and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into architecture, fashion, automotive, sports, entertainment, fitness, healthcare, security and others.

The regions covered in this Smart Fabrics market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of smart Fabrics is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Global Smart Fabrics Market Dynamics-

Increasing usage of electronic devices, growing advent of wireless technologies, rapid technological advancements and incorporation of the same in manufacturing fabrics and textiles that could further be re-cycled and reused, are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Smart Fabrics Market. As per Innovation and Textiles, Smart Textiles and Wearables, 2016, Avery Denison, a product labelling firm in UK uses RFID technology to digitize more than 10 million apparels and footwears, so as to connect them to social networking applications.

Moreover, innovations in incorporations like miniaturization and assimilation of electronic components in fabrics, owing to technologies like wireless and Bluetooth are further fueling the market growth. The integration of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology which offers features such as low energy consumption and multi-vendor interoperability will also contribute to this growth. However, advanced fabrics that use wireless technologies require an optimum source of power supply that need constant care while washing the fabrics. This can be cumbersome. Also, low technological expertise in handling the electronics-enabled textiles and high cost are also hampering factors. All these factors are expected to act as a restraining factor for the market growth.

Factors of surveillance and patient surveillance are seriously taken into account in a pharmaceutical industry. The industry expects devices that make things simple and effective when monitoring patient health. Smart Fabric coincidentally provides various types of services, such as infant monitoring, pressure detection in wheelchairs and hospital beds. As a result, the smart fabric market sees opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, in the sports industry, athletic sports are always looking for devices capable of checking performance at each time interval. Tailored Smart Fabric sportswear makes athletes easy and offers unique features such as distance coverage, heart rate and other performance monitoring factors. These are the major factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for smart fabrics market growth.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Smart Fabrics Market.

North America is expected to be a dominant region in the smart fabrics market. Owing to the propelling technological advancements, early smart adoptions, high disposable incomes of the people, huge demand in healthcare and sports industry, and a growing IT segment in the region, the smart fabrics market would probably grow and boost in the region. Americas accounted for the largest market share in smart fabrics, in 2014, which was nearly 45.2% of the total revenue.

Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit a fastest growing rate in Smart Fabrics Market. The availability of raw materials and cheap labor in Asian countries (such as China, Japan and India) has made it a manufacturing center for these technologies. This has resulted in a decline in overall production of smart fabrics in Europe. However, there are more and more R&D activities for these smart fabrics sponsored in the European FP6 and FP7 programs, which revitalizes industries in European countries.

Global Smart Fabrics Market Segmentation: –

By Product: Active, Passive, Smart

By Function: Sensing, Luminescence, Thermal electricity, Energy harvesting

By End-User: Architecture, Fashion, Automotive, Sports, Entertainment, Fitness, Healthcare, Security

By Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

