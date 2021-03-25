Smart Connected Assets And Operations Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors and Forecast 2027
Global smart connected assets and operations market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the development of cost-efficient hardware components and software platforms.
Market Definition: Global Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market
Smart connected assets and operations is described as the field wherein all of the devices are interconnected with one another in an enterprise to enhance the levels of productivity and service offering capabilities. These assets are accurately able to configure themselves according to the circumstances and environment to enable high efficiency and provide customer servicing of utmost quality.
Market Drivers:
- Enhancement of industrial operations due to the benefits associated with interconnected devices/assets; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Reduced volume of energy consumption and enhanced energy efficiency features associated with this technology also acts as a driving factor for this market growth
- High flexibility and operational capabilities due to the connectivity of modern systems will also uplift the growth of this market in the forecast period
Market Restraints:
- Inability for connecting the traditional equipments with the modern assets will hamper the market growth
- Unavailability of standards and regulations regarding the interconnectivity of these assets; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market
By Module
- Hardware
- Processors
- Microcontrollers
- Application Processor
- DSP
- Memory Chips
- FPGA
- Sensors
- Temperature
- Pressure
- Humidity
- Flow
- Accelerometer
- Magnetometer
- Gyroscope
- Image
- Touch
- Proximity
- Acoustic
- Motion
- Occupancy
- Others
- Network Connectivity
- Wired Technologies
- Wireless Technologies
- RFID
- Wireless-Hart
- Digimesh
- 11a
- IEEE 802.15.4
- NFC
- ANT+
- Wi-Fi
- Wimax
- Zigbee
- Enocean
- Bluetooth
- Eddystone-Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- Cellular Technologies
- Assets Performance Management & Platform
- Aspects
- Reliability-Centred Maintenance (RCM)
- Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM)
- Mro Inventory Optimization
- Applications
- Design & Configuration
- Past Performance
- Predicted Future Failure
- Raw Material
- Environmental Impact
- Customer Requirements
- Supplier Performance
- Services
- Professional
- Managed
- Aspects
- Processors
By Industry
- Automotive & Transportation
- Roadways
- Railways
- Airways
- Maritime
- Energy & Power
- Healthcare
- Telemedicine
- Clinical Operations & Workflow Management
- Connected Imaging
- Inpatient Monitoring
- Medication Management
- Others
- Smart Agriculture
- Precision Farming
- Livestock Monitoring
- Fish Farming
- Smart Greenhouse
- Others
- Factory Automation
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, GE announced that they had decied to formulate an independent company focusing on development of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software products. The company will have an established customer base along with annual revenues from software of approximately USD 1.2 billion and will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of GE
- In May 2016, Capgemini announced the availability of “Digital Manufacturing Services”, based on the industrial expertise of the organization to help provide manufacturing end-users to enhance their productivity and turnaround time. This service will be delivered through the company’s “Center of Excellence” (CoE) situated in Mumbai, India along with manufacturing hubs situated in North America, France and Germany
Competitive Analysis
Global smart connected assets and operations market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart connected assets and operations market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart connected assets and operations market are Arm Limited; PTC; Cisco; GE Digital; Capgemini; Intel Corporation; IBM Corporation; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; STMicroelectronics; NXP Semiconductors; ABB; Fiix Inc. among others.
The Smart Connected Assets And Operations market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Smart Connected Assets And Operations market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Smart Connected Assets And Operations market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Smart Connected Assets And Operations market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Smart Connected Assets And Operations. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
