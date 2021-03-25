Sleepwear Market Revenue Opportunities and Various Manufacture Development Analysis from (2021 – 2026)

Sleepwear Market: Introduction

Sleepwear, also called nightdress or nightwear, are specially designed to give relaxed and comfortable sleep.

Several types of sleepwear are easily available in the market and online too for men, women, and kids.

Key Drivers of the Global Sleepwear Market

Rising number of bridal sleepwear buyers is one of the most common trends seen across the globe. The past two years has seen rising online demand for bridal sleepwear. Buyers include honeymooners, newlyweds, and even bachelorette gangs. Silk nightgowns and nighties are offered to brides directly, whereas customized bridal party sets, robes, and pajamas are included in the bachelorette market. Furthermore, manufacturers are enhancing their distribution channels to increase sales. As a result, the market is estimated to witness rising adoption of sleepwear during the forecast years.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global sleepwear market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the sleepwear market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the sleepwear market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America sleepwear market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America and Europe are the most attractive markets owing to strong distribution channels and preference for different types of sleepwear among the younger population.

Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising number of bridal sleepwear buyers and strong product innovation among manufacturers. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials is expected to increase the production of sleepwear in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players in the sleepwear market are estimated to witness growing demand for sleepwear throughout the forecast period due to companies introducing latest transitional sleepwear (one that doubles as loungewear and nightwear) products that are expected to inspire customers and encourage them to spend more on sleepwear products. Manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations with startup companies as their main strategy to gain significant market share. Additionally, the market is anticipated to witness an improvement in the trend of increasing manufacturing of new products with attractive packaging, and spending more on promotion of products

A few of the key players operating in the global sleepwear market are:

Boohoo.com

Calvin Klein

Hanesbrands Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

LBrands, Inc.

LVMH

Marks & Spencer Group Plc.

NASTY GAL LTD.

PVH Corporation

Under Armour, Inc.

VF Corporation

Victoria’s Secret

Global Sleepwear Market: Research Scope

Global Sleepwear Market, by Product Type

Top Wear Tees & Top Camisoles & Slips Others (Vest, etc.)

Bottom Wear Shorts & Boxer Pajamas Capri & Pants Others (Leggings, etc.)

Night Dresses & Gowns

Sleepwear Set

Global Sleepwear Market, by Material

Cotton

Wool

Silk

Others (Rayon, Polyester, Blend, etc.)

Global Sleepwear Market, by Size

Small

Medium

Large

Global Sleepwear Market, by Price

Low (Below US$ 20)

Medium (US – US$ 50)

High (Above US$ 50)

Global Sleepwear Market, by End-user

Men

Women

Kids

Global Sleepwear Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Independent Retail Stores



Global Sleepwear Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report on the global sleepwear market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

