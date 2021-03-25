Sleepwear Market Revenue Opportunities and Various Manufacture Development Analysis from (2021 – 2026)
Sleepwear Market: Introduction
- Sleepwear, also called nightdress or nightwear, are specially designed to give relaxed and comfortable sleep.
- Several types of sleepwear are easily available in the market and online too for men, women, and kids.
Key Drivers of the Global Sleepwear Market
- Rising number of bridal sleepwear buyers is one of the most common trends seen across the globe. The past two years has seen rising online demand for bridal sleepwear. Buyers include honeymooners, newlyweds, and even bachelorette gangs. Silk nightgowns and nighties are offered to brides directly, whereas customized bridal party sets, robes, and pajamas are included in the bachelorette market. Furthermore, manufacturers are enhancing their distribution channels to increase sales. As a result, the market is estimated to witness rising adoption of sleepwear during the forecast years.
For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Sleepwear Market, Request for a Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77467
Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly
- In terms of geography, the global sleepwear market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)
- North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the sleepwear market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the sleepwear market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America sleepwear market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.
- North America and Europe are the most attractive markets owing to strong distribution channels and preference for different types of sleepwear among the younger population.
- Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising number of bridal sleepwear buyers and strong product innovation among manufacturers. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials is expected to increase the production of sleepwear in the region.
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
Key players in the sleepwear market are estimated to witness growing demand for sleepwear throughout the forecast period due to companies introducing latest transitional sleepwear (one that doubles as loungewear and nightwear) products that are expected to inspire customers and encourage them to spend more on sleepwear products. Manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations with startup companies as their main strategy to gain significant market share. Additionally, the market is anticipated to witness an improvement in the trend of increasing manufacturing of new products with attractive packaging, and spending more on promotion of products
A few of the key players operating in the global sleepwear market are:
- Boohoo.com
- Calvin Klein
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Jockey International Inc.
- LBrands, Inc.
- LVMH
- Marks & Spencer Group Plc.
- NASTY GAL LTD.
- PVH Corporation
- Under Armour, Inc.
- VF Corporation
- Victoria’s Secret
Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77467
Global Sleepwear Market: Research Scope
Global Sleepwear Market, by Product Type
- Top Wear
- Tees & Top
- Camisoles & Slips
- Others (Vest, etc.)
- Bottom Wear
- Shorts & Boxer
- Pajamas
- Capri & Pants
- Others (Leggings, etc.)
- Night Dresses & Gowns
- Sleepwear Set
Global Sleepwear Market, by Material
- Cotton
- Wool
- Silk
- Others (Rayon, Polyester, Blend, etc.)
Global Sleepwear Market, by Size
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Global Sleepwear Market, by Price
- Low (Below US$ 20)
- Medium (US – US$ 50)
- High (Above US$ 50)
Global Sleepwear Market, by End-user
- Men
- Women
- Kids
Global Sleepwear Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Websites
- Company Owned Websites
- Offline
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Independent Retail Stores
Global Sleepwear Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report on the global sleepwear market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.
U.S. Office Contact
90 State Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]