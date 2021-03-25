Single Cell Sequencing Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Increased investment in the R&D activities by the companies in the single-cell sequencing industry crucial in driving the growth of the market. For instance, 10X Genomics, a leading biotech firm engaged in the design and production of tech for genome sequencing, reported that its R&D expenditures rose to USD 22.2 million in the third quarter 0f 2019 from USD 11.1 million in 2018 during the same period, fueled by increased funding in workforce hiring, infrastructure development, and supplies.

The report is streamlined with the current market scenario and economic landscape with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted normal business routines and induced certain financial difficulties. The report analyses the latest scenario, changing dynamics of the market, and the overall impact of the pandemic on the market and its key segments. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report studies the Single-cell sequencing market according to the impact of the pandemic and offers a present and future impact assessment.

Single-cell sequencing enables the categorization of cell types, as well as subtypes in the central nervous system at the transcriptome level, thereby aiding to solve issues associated with the complexity and heterogeneity of the nervous system and find out the brain formation mechanisms at various stages of developmental.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the Single-cell sequencing market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Single-cell sequencing business sphere.

Competitive Landscape:

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the Single-cell sequencing market. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

Key participants include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fludigim, Bio-Rad, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Qiagen, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BGI, 10X Genomics Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, among others.

Single-cell sequencing Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Reagents Instruments

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Single Cell Isolation Sample Preparation Genomic Sequencing

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sequencing qPCR Microarray MDA PCR

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Immunology Prenatal Diagnosis Neurobiology Microbiology Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Circulating Cells Cell Differentiation/Reprogramming Subpopulation Characterization Genomic Variation Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academic & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Clinics Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others



Single-cell sequencing Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



