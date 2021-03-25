Silver Nanoparticles Market: Industry analysis 2020 and forecasts to 2024

Silver Nanoparticles Market is competitive owing to presence of limited companies. The major companies are American Elements, Cima Nanotech, BASF and Advanced Nano Products. Other companies are NanoHorizons, Nanocs, Meliorum Technology, BBI Solution, and Cline Scientific are the notable players in the market.

Healthcare silver nanoparticles market registered more than USD 470 million in 2017. Medicinal advantages including anti-microbial property is serving prominent application in pharmaceutical industry. Surging cost treatments from last few years nanomaterial is proving a cost-effective solution in life sciences leading towards high adoption of silver nanoparticles.

Electronic & electricals market is likely to witness over 12.6% CAGR up to 2024. Rapid advancements in electronics & IT industry owing to rising product innovation and processing pace instigating need for high conductive materials to qualify leading edge electrical machinery. Improving demand for high conductive particle including semiconductors, keyboards, and mobile phones are instigating silver nanoparticles market growth. High optical and electrical conductivity is mainly required in various semiconductor and electronic devices, touchscreens, LEDs and OLEDs for enhancing processing efficiency are major drivers increasing product demand.

North America silver nanoparticles industry is projected to register over 12.3% CAGR up to 2024. Strong revenue shares mainly driven by the U.S. and Canada owing to stringent food hygiene regulations for safety standards are propelling product profile. Strong presence of major electronic manufacturing companies along with prominent R&D activities in processing devices are primarily propelling market.

Asia Pacific silver nanoparticles market was estimated more than USD 400 million in 2017 owing to the large presence of a consumer population fuelling regional growth. The improving economies including China, India, and Japan owing to improved health awareness along with rising need for contaminated free water solutions escalating product demand.

Chapter 4: Silver Nanoparticles Market, By Application

4.1. Global silver nanoparticles market share by application, 2017 & 2024

4.2. Electronics & electricals

4.3. Healthcare & lifesciences

4.4. Food & beverages

4.5. Textiles

4.6. Others

