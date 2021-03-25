Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) Market to Soar at steady CAGR up to 2027
Global robotic process health automation (RPA) market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value to an estimated value of USD 443.1 million by 2026, by registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising healthcare automation is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) Market
Robotic process health automation (RPA) utilizes software bots representing a powerful digital workforce that can work in the background to support doctors and administrators. RPA use instances in healthcare which provides useful insight for transferring software robots certain repetitive duties, such as entering blood test outcomes of patients into particular files and then updating those files continuously.
Market Drivers:
- Worldwide growing demand of automation in healthcare sector is driving the market growth
- Increasing adoption of RPA for handling high volume data and transaction may propel the market growth in the forecast period
- Rising need for cloud based solutions to increase internal efficiency will boost the growth of the market
- Growing industrial robotics along with the financial robo-advisors is also escalating the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Risk of data security is restricting the growth of this market
- Less potential of robotic process automation for the knowledge-based business processes may hamper the market growth
- Lack of awareness regarding robotic process automation will also impede the market growth
Segmentation: Global Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) Market
By Type
- Software
- Services
By Service
- Consulting
- Implementation
- Training
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, Automation Anywhere Inc. has acquired Klevops for maximizing the collaboration between humans and bots. Through this acquisition Automation Anywhere Inc. can quickly proceed to achieve the RPA category to Attended Automation 2.0. This will improve the level of analytic capability, security and governance
- In January 2019, Blue Prism launched the connected-RPA vision for helping the organizations to accelerate the time to market for new services and products with the help of cloud, AI and cognitive capabilities. This will give the customers all in one complete automation platform
Competitive Analysis
Global robotic process health automation (RPA) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of robotic process health automation (RPA) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global robotic process health automation (RPA) market are Sutherland Bulgaria, Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc., Celaton, UiPath, Verint, REDWOOD TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITEDIBM Corporation, NICE Robotic Automation THOUGHTONOMY, KOFAX INC., Jacada Inc., Kryon Systems, OpenConnect Systems Incorporated, Cicero Inc., Atos SE, Daythree Business Services sdn bhd, IPsoft Inc., softomotive among others.
The Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA). Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market by offline distribution channel
- Global Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market in Americas
- Licensed Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market in EMEA
- Licensed Robotic Process Health Automation (RPA) market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
