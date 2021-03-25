Roadheaders Market Size 2021 Demand, Global Trend, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics by Forecast to 2027

A roadheader is also known as a boom-type roadheader, road header machines, or header machine, it is the equipment consisting of a cutting head that is used in the excavation process. It generally uses in construction and mining activities. The rising need to reduce environmental pollution from the excavation process, and the wide range of application of roadheader in railway, highway, metro, national defense engineering project, mining tunnels, water conservancy projects, and others are driving the growth of the roadheaders market.

Increasing investment in infrastructure development by the government coupled with the growing mining activities across the globe are driving the growth of the roadheaders market. However, the high initial cost of the roadheaders may hamper the growth of the roadheaders market. Moreover, the rise in underground construction projects in emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, Brazil, and others are expected to influence the demand for the roadheaders market in the coming years.

Top Leading Roadheaders Market Players:

Antraquip Corporation

FAMUR SA

Herrenknecht AG

Jiangxi Siton Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Miike Machinery Co., Ltd.

MSB Schmittwerke (IBS Mining and Tunneling)

Sandvik AB

SANY Group

Shanghai KAMY Electromechanical Co.,Ltd

XCMG Group

