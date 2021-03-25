Psychedelic Drugs Market 2021 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2027

A Recent Research on Psychedelic Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 report aids in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and Psychedelic Drugs market information. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The global Psychedelic Drugs report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The data and information included in this report not only aids business make data-driven decisions but also assures maximum return on investment (ROI).

The major players covered in Psychedelic Drugs are:

COMPASS

The Emmes Company, LLC

Klarisana,

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Major Depressive Disorder

Resistant depression

Panic disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Opiate Addiction

Others

By Drugs

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-Methyl​Enedioxy​Methamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

Market Overview:

Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.

According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth

Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth

High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth

Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses. Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2.

Competitive Landscape and Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme

In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression

Psychedelic Drugs Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

