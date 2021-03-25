Probiotic Yogurt Market Radical Growth, Key Drivers and Opportunities, Growth In-depth Industry Analysis 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Probiotics are good and friendly bacteria. They are cultures that have been proven to provide specific health benefits like supporting gut health and contributing to the upkeep of balanced gut microbiota, important for the right functioning of the digestive system and the entire body. While all yogurts contain active and live cultures, not all the probiotic strains contain the ingredients to provide specific health benefits such as supporting gut health and contributing to the upkeep of balanced gut microbiota. The probiotic yogurt help in maintaining this balance and the increasing awareness of its health benefits has been fueling the probiotic yogurt market all over the globe.

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Global Probiotic Yogurt Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Probiotic Yogurt market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Chobani, LLC.

COYO Pty Ltd.

Danone Ltd.

General Mills, Inc.

Good Karma Foods, Inc.

GT’s Living Foods LLC

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

Olympic Dairy Products Ltd

Yofix Probiotics Ltd.

The reports cover key developments in the Probiotic yogurt market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Probiotic yogurt market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Probiotic yogurt in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Probiotic yogurt market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Probiotic yogurt market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rise in vegetarianism is estimated to drive plant-based probiotic yogurt sales. Moreover, the demand for probiotics and preference for convenience is known to boost the probiotic yogurt market in the coming years. The increasing demand for probiotic yogurt from the European region provides a vast market opportunity for the key players operating in the probiotic yogurt market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Probiotic Yogurt Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Probiotic yogurt market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, end-user industry, and geography. The global probiotic yogurt market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Probiotic yogurt market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global probiotic yogurt market is segmented on the basis of raw material and end-user industry. On the basis of raw material, the probiotic yogurt market is segmented into goat milk, cow milk, and others. Based on end-user industry, the global probiotic yogurt market is divided into cosmetic, food, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Probiotic yogurt market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Probiotic yogurt market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major Points of Table of Content:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PROBIOTIC YOGURT LANDSCAPE

5. PROBIOTIC YOGURT – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. PROBIOTIC YOGURT – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. PROBIOTIC YOGURT – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – RAW MATERIAL

8. PROBIOTIC YOGURT – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER INDUSTRY

9. PROBIOTIC YOGURT REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. PROBIOTIC YOGURT, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

