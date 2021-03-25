Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Sanitizing Wipes Market

Global Sanitizing Wipes Market – Introduction

Sanitizing wipes are a hygiene product used on skin and surfaces to reduce 99.99% of bacteria on skin or on surfaces in 30 seconds to 5 minutes. Significant increase in demand for sanitizing wipes across the globe due to the outbreak of COVID-19 is leading to rapid increase in usage of hygiene products such as disinfectants, sanitizers, wipes, and various other hygiene products. Demand is clearly unprecedented, resulting in shortage of sanitizing wipes in countries such as the U.S., U.K., France, and Italy. Manufacturing companies have been working round the clock, getting as many workers on the floor to increase the production of sanitizing wipes.

Outbreak of COVID-9 and spread of life threatening viruses & infections across the globe projected to be a driving factor for the sanitizing wipes market

Rise in COVID-19 cases across the globe is driving the demand for sanitizing wipes. Increasing awareness and usage of hygiene products is also projected to drive the sanitizing wipes market during the forecasted timeline. Manufacturers in various countries across the globe are active in research & development to produce high quality sanitizing wipes which have a long term impact and offering better hygiene.

Rapid increase in demand for alcohol-free sanitizing wipes and wipes made from natural fibers such as paper, and wood pulp especially in North America and Europe is projected to propel the sanitizing wipes market during the forecast period.

Rise in sale of sanitizing wipes and other hygiene products through company-owned websites and e-commerce websites anticipated to create new opportunity for sanitizing wipes manufacturers

Increase in trend of selling sanitizing wipes and other exclusive range of hygiene products through online modes of distribution, especially on company-owned websites and e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Walmart, and other regional e-commerce sites across the globe is anticipated to create huge opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of sanitizing wipes in the near future. Manufacturers and suppliers also provide discounts and exclusive offers and schemes to drive the sale of sanitizing wipes on e-commerce websites.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

North America Considered the Largest Market for Sanitizing Wipes

Geographically, the global sanitizing wipes market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America accounted for major share of the global sanitizing wipes market in 2019. The market in North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to increase in usage of alcohol free and biodegradable sanitizing wipes in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, which is projected to increase the sales of sanitizing wipes in the near future.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period as the recent outbreak of coronavirus has already increased the demand for sanitizing wipes in China, India, Korea, Japan, Australia, and other Southeast Asian countries. These factors are projected to surge the demand for sanitizing wipes in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players Operating in the Sanitizing Wipes Market

Prominent sanitizing wipes brands or companies are estimated to experience healthy competition during the forecasted timeline. Brands such as Dreumex USA Inc., Purell, Johnson & Johnson Inc., and Medela are producing sanitizing wipes with biodegradable wipe material and planning to launch more innovative sanitizing wipes in the market. Companies are also undertaking mergers & acquisitions or signing agreements with regional distributors and dealers to expand their business in various parts of the globe. Some of the key players operating in the global sanitizing wipes market include: