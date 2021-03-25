Potato Flakes Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast till 2028

Government initiatives toward aiding entrepreneurs in successful setting up of potato flakes production units, and providing them with radical technical intelligence will continue to bode well for developments and sales of potato flakes in the near future.

A recent study of Fact.MR envisages the potato flakes market to record a splendid 7.0% value CAGR through 2028. Fast growth of food chains worldwide, beyond metros in destinations of tourist interest, is another key growth influencer of the potato flakes market.

Organized and planned approach of modern trade formats to distribution and logistics management, and demand aggregation across diverse product ranges, have significantly impacted sales of potato flakes worldwide. Potato flakes sales are likely to grow on the efforts of modern trade retailers in maintaining their fill rate above safety stock, for balancing the inventory across the economic order quantity. Supremacy of modern trade in the potato flakes market is foreseen to prevail, despite relatively slower sales conversion estimated for the period, 2018 to 2028, according to the study.

However, specialty stores are fast permeating the potato flakes market, with sales growth forecast to record a relatively faster pace through 2028. Challenges apropos of competition from modern trade channels are more than offset by shifting consumer preference for all-natural, premium foods, which have a direct influence on growth of the potato flakes market. The potato flakes market is likely to benefit immensely from attractive product presentation, clear market position, and excellent maintenance of customer relations observed in specialty stores.

“Potato flakes have sought widespread adoption in manufacturing and processing of food products, in light of its incremental filling, water- & oil-holding, and thickening attributes. Transportation and storage of potato flakes involve lower investment, as the shelf-life is greater for the product. Several food processing manufacturers are shifting their focus from fresh potatoes to potato flakes, in a bid to simplify production processes involved, increase productivity, and cut down manufacturing costs. Application of potato flakes has witnessed a widening trend, and culinary experts are putting constant efforts on discovering more potential applications of potato flakes,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

The potato flakes market will continue to grow in light of expansion of retail chains, in terms of both digital and physical. Increasing product portfolios and production lines of established players is another key demand influencer for potato flakes. Robust rise of the retail sector across diverse domains of consumer products has posed an indirect impact on demand for potato flakes. Leading companies in the potato flakes market are focusing on consolidating their market position to gain higher stakes, while emphasizing on production of light-weight and high-quality products.

Remarkable growth in retail sales of baby food products, in tandem with essentiality of potato flakes as an imperative ingredient in many baby foods, will further fuel growth of the potato flakes market in the upcoming years. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes of consumers have directly influenced sales of processed and ready-to-eat foods, as they enable relaxation in the already busy regime of consumers. Demand proliferation of such food products has significantly rubbed off on expansion of the potato flakes market, and this trend is expected to persist in the upcoming years.

Demand for potato flakes will also be impacted by shifting consumer preference toward consumption of food & beverage products that are rich in nutrition. Efforts of leading players in realizing new product developments and innovations, for gaining a competitive edge and better positioning of their brands, will also remain a key growth influencer for the potato flakes market in the forthcoming years.

