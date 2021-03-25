PMI Foam Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Free radical copolymerization of methacrylamide (MAM) and butyl methacrylate (BMA) copolymer leads to the formation of polymethacrylimide (PMI) foam. The demand for PMI foam in the aerospace & defense industry is continuously increasing, owing to properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, thermal performance, high strength, fire retardance, dimensional stability, and creep resistance, which increase the product life cycle and efficiency.

High requirement of PMI foam in the aerospace & defense sector drives the global market. Moreover, the superior properties, such as heat resistance and low thermal conductivity, offered by PMI boost its application in sporting goods, wind, and transportation sectors. However, the market growth is restricted due to its high price. Nevertheless, use of high performance foam core (HPFC) in new applications provides a major opportunity for the manufacturers.

The report segments the global PMI foam market based on application and geography. Based on application, the market is classified into aerospace & defense, wind, sporting goods, and transportation. Geographically, it is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Increase in establishment of aerospace, wind energy, sporting goods, medical, and transportation industries in Europe has made it dominant in the market, accounting for the maximum share.

The major players profiled in this study are as follows:

Evonik industries AG

DIAB Group (Ratos)

SABIC

BASF SE

3A Composites

Solvay S.A.

Zotefoams PLC

Baoding Meiwo Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Jiaxing Sky Composites Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the PMI foam market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analyses from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the PMI foam in locating the markets across various application

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Wind

Sporting Goods

Transportation

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Composite Systems LLC

GMS Composites

Tubus Bauer GmbH

Havel Composites CZ sro

Barracuda Advanced Composites

(The aforementioned companies have not been profiled in the report but can be included on request.)