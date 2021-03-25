Uncategorized

Petroleum Coke Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Petroleum Coke Market Price, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global petroleum coke market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Petroleum coke, or pet coke, is a type of fuel derived from the crude oil distillation process. It offers lower ash content, higher power output value, and more cost-effectiveness than conventional fossil fuels. Few common variants of pet coke include sponge, needle, shot, and honeycomb coke. Petroleum coke possesses immense chemical stability and is often used to produce metals and bricks, cement, electrodes, anodes, fertilizers, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/petroleum-coke-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization and consistent infrastructural developments have propelled the consumption of steel in the construction industry, consequently driving the utilization for petroleum coke. Moreover, the widespread adoption of calcined pet coke as a substitute for coal in furnaces, burners, and steel mills also propels the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of green pet coke with less sulfur content, high resistance to corrosion, enhanced ductility, improved thermal and electrical conductivity, is also bolstering the product demand. Besides this, the growing emphasis on minimizing the dependency on fossil fuels for energy generation and the launch of favorable government policies to reduce carbon footprints are also expected to impel the market for petroleum coke in the coming years.

Petroleum Coke Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • BP Plc
  • Chevron Corporation
  • ConocoPhillips
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • HPCL – Mittal Energy Limited
  • Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
  • Trammo Inc.
  • Valero Energy Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

  • Fuel Grade Coke
  • Calcined Coke

Breakup by Application:

  • Power Plants
  • Cement Kilns
  • Steel
  • Aluminium
  • Fertilizer
  • Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/petroleum-coke-market

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2014-2019)
  • Market Outlook (2020-2025)
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

