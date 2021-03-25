Petroleum Coke Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Petroleum Coke Market Price, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global petroleum coke market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Petroleum coke, or pet coke, is a type of fuel derived from the crude oil distillation process. It offers lower ash content, higher power output value, and more cost-effectiveness than conventional fossil fuels. Few common variants of pet coke include sponge, needle, shot, and honeycomb coke. Petroleum coke possesses immense chemical stability and is often used to produce metals and bricks, cement, electrodes, anodes, fertilizers, etc.

Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization and consistent infrastructural developments have propelled the consumption of steel in the construction industry, consequently driving the utilization for petroleum coke. Moreover, the widespread adoption of calcined pet coke as a substitute for coal in furnaces, burners, and steel mills also propels the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of green pet coke with less sulfur content, high resistance to corrosion, enhanced ductility, improved thermal and electrical conductivity, is also bolstering the product demand. Besides this, the growing emphasis on minimizing the dependency on fossil fuels for energy generation and the launch of favorable government policies to reduce carbon footprints are also expected to impel the market for petroleum coke in the coming years.

Petroleum Coke Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BP Plc

Chevron Corporation

ConocoPhillips

Exxon Mobil Corporation

HPCL – Mittal Energy Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Trammo Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Fuel Grade Coke

Calcined Coke

Breakup by Application:

Power Plants

Cement Kilns

Steel

Aluminium

Fertilizer

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

