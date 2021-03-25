Permanent Magnet Motor Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

In order to achieve operational efficiency, industrial units often require various customizations. This is one of chief factors driving the global permanent magnet motor market, finds TMR Research in a recent study. It has published a report, titled “Permanent Magnet Motor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025,” which offers a holistic overview of the global market. The report is intended to offer an executive level blueprint of the global permanent magnet motor market to key players and other stakeholders.

The global market for permanent magnet motors can be segmented based on the following criteria: product, application, and region. Since the market caters to a wide range of industries, it is important to understand each of the aforementioned segments to get a holistic view of the market.

The report is an analytic approach towards understanding the growth pattern of the global market for permanent magnet motors. All the industries that are aligned with the market for these motors have been included in the report. The intent behind elucidating the forces operating in these industries is embedded in giving a multifaceted view to the readers of the report. Furthermore, the market players who have left imprints of their success in the global market for permanent magnet motors have also been mentioned in the report.

Permanent magnet motors offer several benefits over their traditional counterparts. For instance, permanent magnets show superior quality over the temporary ones as they do not lose their magnetic properties unless exposed to extreme heat and temperature. Furthermore, the production of permanent magnet motors is benefited by the hindrance-free manufacturing of permanent magnets. This is expected to have a positive impact on the global permanent magnet motor market.

TMR Research has identified the automotive industry as a prolific end user of permanent magnet motors. Therefore, growth witnessed in this sector will create attractive sales opportunities for the market. Besides this, the market is expected to significantly benefit from the increasing investment towards infrastructural development. The rising demand for electricity has fuelled the need for efficiently managing and distributing power across diverse sectors. This has bolstered the use of permanent magnet motors across the world.

Despite aforementioned growth drivers, the limited available of raw materials may restrict growth prospects of the global permanent magnet motor market to an extent. Nonetheless, the rising demand from diverse industries will keep offering impetus to the global market in the coming years.

he electronics and automotive industries across China have exhibited tremendous growth over the past years. This has directly contributed to the growth of the market for permanent magnet motors across Asia Pacific. Contrary to this affluent growth of the market in Asia Pacific, the market in North America is expected to exhibit a sluggish growth rate due to unavailability of rare earth elements in the region.

Some of the leading players in the global permanent magnet motor market are Adams Magnetic Products Co., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Dexter Magnetic Technologies, and Electron Energy Corporation.

