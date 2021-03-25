Patient Centric Healthcare App Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Patient centric healthcare apps are well-designed to support healthcare delivery and has the potential to increase the quality, effectiveness, and efficacy of patient’s health. Technological advancements in information technology (IT) has enabled redesigning of healthcare process by the use and integration of electronic communication in the healthcare process. The patient centric healthcare apps have revolutionized the complete health specific service. Health-related problems are among the major threats faced by the society, wherein the consumer-centric digital explosion has transformed the patients live by heralded patient centric apps. These apps help the users to stay updated about medication times, check on number of calories consumed, dehydration level in body, and other body parameters. The global patient centric healthcare app market was valued at $10,235.0 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $113,728.0 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of40.9% during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for patient centric ecosystem, where the app developer, mobile vendors, healthcare professionals, and medicine industry collaborate to offer patient centric approach in medical sector. In addition, the rise in smartphone penetration for patient centric apps, rise in demand for personalized care apps, and rapid digitalization supplement the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market. However, expensive changeover to patient centric approach, lack of adequate training to healthcare professionals and insufficient supply to demand side ratio also hamper the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market. Moreover, the increase in the transition toward digitalized healthcare and growing awareness toward innovative patient centric apps will demand for more patient centric healthcare apps, which would further create numerous opportunities for key vendors in this market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27155

The global patient centric healthcare app market is segmented based on technology, operating system, category, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is segmented into phone-based app, web-based app, and wearable patient centric app. Based on operating system, this market is segmented into iOS, Android, Windows, and others. Based on category, this market is segmented into wellness management and disease and treatment management. Wellness management is sub segmented into fitness, lifestyle and stress and diet & nutrition and disease & treatment management is sub segmented into healthcare providers/insurance, medication reminders and information, women’s health & pregnancy and disease specific. Further, based on end user this market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home use. Based on region, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the report include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Bayer AG, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), iPatientCare, Inc., Klick Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., MobileSmith, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Siemens AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global patient centric healthcare app market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Phone Based App

Web Based App

Wearable Patient Centric App

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Windows

Others

By Category

Wellness Management

Fitness

Lifestyle and Stress

Diet and Nutrition

Disease and Treatment Management

Healthcare Providers/Insurance

Medication Reminders and Information

Women’s Health and Pregnancy

Disease Specific

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Use

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27155

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Bayer AG

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

iPatientCare, Inc.

Klick Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merck & Co., Inc.

MobileSmith, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens AG.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Clue

Medecision Company

Voluntis S.A.

Cureatr Inc.

Lets Nurture Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Medical Web Experts