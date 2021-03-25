Passenger Information System Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2027
Global passenger information system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value is due to the focus of authorities of various regions to develop and implement smart city-based infrastructural solutions.
Market Definition: Global Passenger Information System Market
Passenger information system is the technology designed to provide real-time information of the passengers in transit with the help of various dedicated automated solutions to help them in their transit while providing secure travelling for passengers as well as service providers. This information is subsequently used for providing communication, entertainment, broadcasting and various other applications.
Market Drivers:
- Enhanced innovations and advancements of technologies associated with telecommunications industry is expected to drive the market growth
- High demand for real-time information of passengers in transit is expected to propel the adoption rate
- Significant rise in the volume of smartphone usage will boost the market growth in the forecast period
- Enhanced user experience and customer-focused service provision by the various transit providers also acts as a market driver
Market Restraints:
- Significant costs required for the establishment and maintenance of these systems is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth
- Lack of appropriate infrastructure required for the integration and usage of these systems; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth
Segmentation: Global Passenger Information System Market
By Product
- Hardware
- Information Announcement Systems
- Multimedia Display Systems
- LCD Display System
- LED Display System
- Others
- Networking & Communication Systems
- Sensors
- Computing Systems
- Others
- Software
- Mobile Applications
- Others
- Services
- Professional Services
- Cloud Services
- Integration Services
- Others
By Type
- Passenger Information Display Systems
- Passenger Information Announcement Systems
- Emergency Communication Systems
- Infotainment Systems
- Passenger Information Mobile Application
By Application
- Railways
- Metro
- Train
- Roadways
- Airways
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. announced the availability of “Urban Rail Light Cloud”, “LTE-R” and “5G Digital Indoor Systems (DIS)” solutions during the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2019 held in Stockholm Sweden from 9-12, June 2019. The solutions have been designed to provide interconnected transportation systems for rail transport helping implement a cost-effective and efficient transport system
- In November 2018, Dysten Sp. z o.o. announced that they had agreed with KZK GOP for the implementation of components to ensure the application of “Dynamic Passenger Information System” at four hundred and sixty two strategic locations throughout the Silesian region in Poland. This strategic initiative will help ensure better transportation capabilities while helping the safety of passengers
Competitive Analysis
Global passenger information system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of passenger information system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global passenger information system market are EUROTECH; DILAX Intelcom GmbH; Infodev Electronic Designers International inc.; iris-GmbH infrared & intelligent sensors; Cisco; Siemens; Hitachi, Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; innovation in traffic systems SE; Clever Devices Ltd; TOYO DENKI SEIZO K.K.; Retail Sensing Ltd.; Trapeze Software ULC; Syncromatics Corporation; RATP Smart Systems; TripSpark Technologies; Postec Tecnologia; Ermetris SRL; Advantech Co., Ltd.; Dysten Sp. z o.o.; General Electric; TE Connectivity; Thales Group; Cubic Corporation among others.
The Passenger Information System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Passenger Information System market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Passenger Information System market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Passenger Information System market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Passenger Information System. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
