Passenger Information System Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2027

Global passenger information system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value is due to the focus of authorities of various regions to develop and implement smart city-based infrastructural solutions.

Market Definition: Global Passenger Information System Market

Passenger information system is the technology designed to provide real-time information of the passengers in transit with the help of various dedicated automated solutions to help them in their transit while providing secure travelling for passengers as well as service providers. This information is subsequently used for providing communication, entertainment, broadcasting and various other applications.

Market Drivers:

Enhanced innovations and advancements of technologies associated with telecommunications industry is expected to drive the market growth

High demand for real-time information of passengers in transit is expected to propel the adoption rate

Significant rise in the volume of smartphone usage will boost the market growth in the forecast period

Enhanced user experience and customer-focused service provision by the various transit providers also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Significant costs required for the establishment and maintenance of these systems is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Lack of appropriate infrastructure required for the integration and usage of these systems; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Passenger Information System Market

By Product

Hardware Information Announcement Systems Multimedia Display Systems

LCD Display System

LED Display System

Others Networking & Communication Systems Sensors Computing Systems Others

Software Mobile Applications Others

Services Professional Services Cloud Services Integration Services Others



By Type

Passenger Information Display Systems

Passenger Information Announcement Systems

Emergency Communication Systems

Infotainment Systems

Passenger Information Mobile Application

By Application

Railways Metro Train

Roadways

Airways

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. announced the availability of “Urban Rail Light Cloud”, “LTE-R” and “5G Digital Indoor Systems (DIS)” solutions during the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2019 held in Stockholm Sweden from 9-12, June 2019. The solutions have been designed to provide interconnected transportation systems for rail transport helping implement a cost-effective and efficient transport system

In November 2018, Dysten Sp. z o.o. announced that they had agreed with KZK GOP for the implementation of components to ensure the application of “Dynamic Passenger Information System” at four hundred and sixty two strategic locations throughout the Silesian region in Poland. This strategic initiative will help ensure better transportation capabilities while helping the safety of passengers

Competitive Analysis

Global passenger information system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of passenger information system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global passenger information system market are EUROTECH; DILAX Intelcom GmbH; Infodev Electronic Designers International inc.; iris-GmbH infrared & intelligent sensors; Cisco; Siemens; Hitachi, Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; innovation in traffic systems SE; Clever Devices Ltd; TOYO DENKI SEIZO K.K.; Retail Sensing Ltd.; Trapeze Software ULC; Syncromatics Corporation; RATP Smart Systems; TripSpark Technologies; Postec Tecnologia; Ermetris SRL; Advantech Co., Ltd.; Dysten Sp. z o.o.; General Electric; TE Connectivity; Thales Group; Cubic Corporation among others.

The Passenger Information System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Passenger Information System market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Passenger Information System market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Passenger Information System market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Passenger Information System. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Passenger Information System market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Passenger Information System market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Passenger Information System market by offline distribution channel

Global Passenger Information System market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Passenger Information System market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Passenger Information System market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Passenger Information System market in Americas

Licensed Passenger Information System market in EMEA

Licensed Passenger Information System market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

