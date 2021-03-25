Optical Switches Market by Technology Growth and Demands 2021 to 2025| Keysight Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Fujitsu Ltd, ZTE Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Optical Switches Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Optical Switches from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

TThe optical switches market was valued at USD 6.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17.77 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.41% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Optical Switches Market: Keysight Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Fujitsu Ltd, ZTE Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Ciena Corporation, Infinera Corporation, ADVA Optical Networking SE, Coriant GmbH, Keysight Technologies Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Ericsson Inc and others.

Key Developments:

The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on Optical Switches technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. In June 2018, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Deutsche Telekom AG implemented the worlds first proof-of-concept network data layer (NDL), which integrates various virtual network functions (VNFs) of different vendors, in a cloud infrastructure.

Market Overview:

Optical switches used in fiber optic transmission systems contributes to the development of the optical network. The main function of optical switching is to enable routing of optical data signals without the need for conversion to electrical signals and, consequently, is independent of data rate and data protocol. The transfer of the switching function from electronics to optics will offer a reduction in the network equipment, an increase in the switching speed, and a decrease in the operating power.

Regional Analysis For Optical Switches Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Optical Switching is expected to register a Significant Growth

The segment comprises of various applications of all-optical switches. Technological advancements in the all-optical switch, coupled Software Defined Network (SDN) paradigms, create compelling solutions to bring the fiber layer under software control. In addition to this, the adoption of all-optical switching in data centers facilitates both traffic provisioning and protection switching between the external network and the peering arbitrator. Moreover, in all-optical switching, any optical connection can be remotely monitored and tested and can be configured to switch automatically based on reduction, or loss, of the optical signal.

Furthermore, the incorporation of all-optical switching to C-RAN architectures allows the sharing of centralized monitoring and test equipment across multiple optical fiber front haul links interconnecting RRHs and BBUs.In 2017, China Telecom built a WDM ASON backbone network at 21 nodes throughout Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Hubei, Anhui, and Jiangxi. Through this project, the company deployed the first all-optical network 2.0 backbone network in the country.

