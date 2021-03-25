Oil & Gas Security Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Oil & gas security and services are used to shield a natural gas industrial plant or oil exploration site. These ensure shielding of the technological implementations, which include distributed control systems, supervisory control, and data acquisition system (SCADA), OPC servers, and other operational technologies. Oil & gas security serves network as well as physical security across offshore and onshore operations. The increase in high-profile cyber-attacks, strict government regulation generates the acute necessity for oil & gas security services. To overcome these problems, oil & gas security services offer protection against cyber threats and security breaches. Furthermore, technologically advanced security solutions provide numerous benefits together with real time incidents alerts, directly to the concerned person within the organization. It helps scale back interruptions and reduces the danger from security breaches. However, high cost of implementation and slow adoption of network security solutions are some of the major disadvantages of the oil & gas security solutions.

Evolving cyber threats to critical technological infrastructures, rise within the level of sophisticated cyber-attacks, such as phishing, distributed denial of service (DDOS), and growth in government regulations drive the oil & gas security market. In addition, the rise in tendency of bring your own devices (BYOD) and increase in political commotion in the Middle Eastern countries also boost the growth of the market. Upstream segment in oil & gas is projected to provide maximum opportunities due to increase in digitization of operational technology (OT) used in upstream segment of oil & gas companies. North America followed by Asia-Pacific offer significant growth opportunities owing to surge in expenditure on infrastructure security with latest security technology.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31128

The global oil & gas security market is segmented based on component, security system, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Services segment is further studied across professional and managed services. Based on security system, the market is divided into cyber security, security services, command & control, screening & detection, surveillance, access control, and perimeter security. By application, it is classified into exploring and drilling, transportation, pipelines, distribution and retail services, and others. Further, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Symantec Corporation, Honeywell Corporation, Inc., Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Electric, Microsoft Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Company overview, business performance, strategic moves and developments, and other key points are provided for the aforementioned companies.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDER

In-depth analysis of the global oil & gas security market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the oil & gas security market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the oil & gas security market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Oil & Gas Security Market by Component

Software

Services

Oil & Gas Security Market by Security Systems

Cyber Security

Security Services

Command & Control

Screening & Detection

Surveillance

Access Control

Perimeter Security

Oil & Gas Security Market by Application

Exploring and Drilling

Transportation

Pipelines

Distribution and Retail service

Others (Engineering, Refining, and Storage)

Oil & Gas Security Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31128

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Symantec Corporation

Honeywell Corporation, Inc.

Parsons Corporation

Intel Corporation

General Electric

Microsoft Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation