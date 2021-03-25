Oatmeal Market to account to US$ 14.08 Bn and Growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during forecast period 2021-2027

The oatmeal market at US$ 9.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14.08 Bn in 2027.

Grains continue to remain one of the popular solutions for various breakfast meals globally owing to its high nutritional and fiber-rich ingredients. Among these, avena sativa or popularly known as oats are a particular type of grains with multiple fitness and health benefits has attributed to their rising popularity among breakfast cereals, especially among adults. Oatmeal is simple oats based consumer products along with various grains, dry fruits, and other ingredients that are widely consumed for breakfast meals. Currently, some of the common types of oats available for the preparation of oatmeal are whole oat groats, steel cut oats, Scottish oats, regular rolled oats, quick rolled oats, instant oats, and bran oats. However, leading oatmeal manufacturers such as McCann’s Irish Oatmeal, Hamlyns of Scotland, Nature’s Path Foods Inc., Nestlé S.A., and The Quaker Oats Company among other prominent oatmeal market players also offer a wide range of flavored oatmeal based products for their large customer base. Thus, propelling the growth of the oatmeal market during the coming years.

The key players profiled in this study includes:

B&G Food, Inc. (McCann’s Irish Oatmeal) Bagrrys India Limited Grain Millers, Inc. Hamlyns of Scotland Kellogg Company Marico Limited Nature’s Path Foods, Inc. Nestlé S.A. The Quaker Oats Company Weetabix Limited

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Oatmeal Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Oatmeal Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Oatmeal Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Oatmeal Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

The Table of Content for Oatmeal Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Oatmeal Market Landscape Oatmeal Market – Key Market Dynamics Oatmeal Market – Global Market Analysis Oatmeal Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type Oatmeal Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Oatmeal Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Oatmeal Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Oatmeal Market Industry Landscape Oatmeal Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

