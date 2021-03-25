North America Fire Protection Systems Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

A fire protection system is used to suppress and control fire with the help of manual and automatic detectors. It comprises various components or products such fire detection systems, fire management systems, fire response systems, and fire analysis & software.

Fire protection involves precautions and the measures that are taken to minimize the possibility of a fire that may result in injury, death, or property damage. The system is used to alert people present in a building or the area of fire and reduce the damage caused by a fire. Fire safety measures include procedures planned during the construction of a building or implemented in structures and are taught to occupants of the building.

The North American fire protection system market report is segmented based on product, services, industry vertical, and country. The product segment is further sub-segmented into fire detection systems, fire management systems, fire response systems, fire analysis & software, and others. By services, the market is bifurcated into consulting & design services and installation & maintenance services. The fire protection systems are implemented in various industry verticals that include BFSI, automotive & transport, manufacturing, energy & power, healthcare, oil & gas and mining, and other verticals. The North American market is further analyzed across countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Key players profiled in the study are Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Siemens AG, Orcus Fire & Risk, Inc., Halma PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, United Technologies Corporation, Amerex Corporation, Gentex Corporation, and HOCHIKI Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the North America Fire protection systems market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the fire protection systems market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the fire protection systems market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Fire Protection Systems Market by Product

Fire detection systems

Fire management systems

Fire response systems

Fire analysis & software

Others

Fire Protection Systems Market by Services

Consulting & design

Installation & maintenance

Fire Protection Systems Market by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Automotive & Transport

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Oil & Gas and Mining

Other Verticals

Fire Protection Systems Market by Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

The key players profiled in the report are as follows

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Siemens AG

Orcus Fire & Risk, Inc.

Halma PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

United Technologies Corporation

Amerex Corporation

Gentex Corporation

HOCHIKI Corporation