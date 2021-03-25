North America Evaporative Cooling Market 2021 Analysis by Top Leading Manufacturers- Condair Group AG, Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc., SPX Cooling Technologies, Bonaire Group

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the North America Evaporative Cooling Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for North America Evaporative Cooling from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The North America Evaporative Cooling Market was valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2019and is expected to reach USD 2.20 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.71% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global North America Evaporative Cooling Market: Condair Group AG, Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (BAC, Munters Group AB, Colt Group, Phoenix Manufacturing Inc., Delta Cooling Towers Inc., SPX Cooling Technologies, Bonaire Group (Celi Group) and others.

Key Developments:

The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on Evaporative Cooling technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. In February 2018, SPX Cooling Technologies Inc. announced the new Marley MD Everest counter flow cooling tower. The Marley MD Everest cooling tower is designed to meet HVAC demands and is suitable for a wide range of applications.

Market Scope:

Evaporative cooling is preferred as an alternative over the traditional cooling technologies, as it makes use of a natural process, namely the reduction of air temperature by evaporating water on it. Although it is an age-old process, it has emerged as a viable alternative to conventional air conditioning systems in areas where extremely low temperatures are not required.

Key Trends:

Commercial is expected to register a Significant Growth

-Commercial establishments are required to maintain optimal climatic conditions in order to protect the health and well-being of employees and clients. Commercial entities, such as movie theaters, hospitals, hotels, airports, and malls, among others, generally employ both evaporative coolers and air conditioners depending upon the cooling and ventilation requirements of an enclosure.

-Moreover, evaporative air coolers are widely used in the aforementioned commercial establishment’s facilities, as alternatives to air conditioners. Apart from this, the market is expected to be driven by the growing adoption in small to medium enterprises instead of air conditioners, as the cost of air conditioning setup can be significantly high.

-Due to the recent surge in demand for data center operations, it has become imperative for HVAC companies to offer cost and energy-efficient solutions for data centers. Data center solution providers are on the lookout for reliable solutions that are able to cut down the overall emissions.

-A normal data center usually requires around 0.5 to 50MW of cooling capacity, and due to recent changes in ASHRAE guidelines, the permissible operating temperature has been raised to 27C. This has been a major driver for the demand of evaporative air coolers in data centers. Additionally, these products do not make use of any refrigerants or CFCs, which could further reduce the overall carbon footprint for the end-user applications.

Influence of the North America Evaporative Cooling Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the North America Evaporative Cooling market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the North America Evaporative Cooling market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the North America Evaporative Cooling market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of North America Evaporative Cooling market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the North America Evaporative Cooling market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global North America Evaporative Cooling Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

