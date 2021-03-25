North America Dashboard Camera Market Future Growth with Technology and Demand 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the North America Dashboard Camera Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for North America Dashboard Camera from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The North American dashboard camera market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355722/north-america-dashboard-camera-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=XIII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global North America Dashboard Camera Market: Garmin Ltd, Nextbase Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), Transcend Information Inc., BlackVue (Pittasoft Co. Ltd), Papago Inc., Thinkware Corporation, Waylens Inc., Phillips, Yi Technology, Cobra Dashcams, MiTAC Limited (Mio) and others.

Key Developments:

– In January 2020 – Garmin Ltd, announced the Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, its first dual-lens dash camera that offers drivers complete video coverage of their surroundings due to two 180-degree field of view lenses that record in tandem day and night. The dash cams high-definition 1440p front-facing camera lens with Garmin Clarity HDR can capture crisp footage showing critical vehicle details.

– In January 2020 – Thinkware unveiled a few new products in Las Vegas and one of which is the T700, their most connected dash cam to date that uses LTE Cat 4 technology to transmit videos and the company announced to launch of QXD Mega 4CH – a Full HD 4-channel dashcam system that covers front and rear, as well as left and right of the vehicle to give the most comprehensive coverage of the surroundings of the car later in 2020.

Market Scope:

– The restrictions put in charge to limit the diffusion and impacts of COVID-19 have had a widespread effect on people’s lives and the way people travel in their vehicles. The pandemic has affected all forms of transport, including cars and public transport in cities, to buses, planes, and trains globally. Global activities related to road transport was almost 50% below the 2019 average by the end of March 2020. Moreover, Puerto Rico, a United States territory with stringent restrictions in place, prohibits residents from going anywhere besides the supermarket or pharmacy after 9 p.m. or risk a USD 5,000 fine or six months in jail. Taking all these instances into account, the dashboard camera market is expected to be significantly affected until the traveling restrictions are eased in the region.

Regional Analysis For North America Dashboard Camera Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Dual-channel Dashboard Camera to Drive the Market Growth

– Multi-lens dashboard cameras serve a lucrative segment to invest in, majorly for dashboard camera manufacturers, thereby, driving an increasing preference for dual-channel dashboard cameras, over single-channel dashboard cameras. Demand for multi-channel dashboard cameras was restricted in the past, due to the complication of processing, as video streaming of the two views were captured and recorded simultaneously.

– Dual-channel dashboard cameras use two camera modules, in which, one is equipped outward, to record incidents that occurred in front of the vehicle. In contrast, another is used to record the interior of the car. These are expected to gain high traction due to their implementation in private taxi services, such as Uber, Lyft, and Bookmycab. These devices are energy efficient and provide recording features of both internal and external environments of vehicles.

– The systems comprise two cameras with high-resolution feed for front and rear video recording. These devices have built-in GPS and Wi-Fi, which will support the live location tracking feature, which allows the owner to access the device using smartphone applications. The availability of impact and motion detection features aids in speed detection and vehicle accidents, thereby further providing alerts to drivers.

– Also, these camera modules are used for security applications, when a vehicle is parked, as its application includes recording video evidence of theft and hit-and-run accidents. According to AT&T, the annual accident rate for commercial fleets is approximately 20%. Fleet accidents have one of the most expensive injury claims for business, with an average cost of about USD 70,000 per accident. This has emphasized on the need to manage the commercial fleet, as well as to claim insurance and abide by employee policies rightly.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355722/north-america-dashboard-camera-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=XIII

Influence of the North America Dashboard Camera Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the North America Dashboard Camera market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the North America Dashboard Camera market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the North America Dashboard Camera market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of North America Dashboard Camera market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the North America Dashboard Camera market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global North America Dashboard Camera Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected] ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]