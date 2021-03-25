North America Air Compressor Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

In the North American market, air compressors primarily find application in industries such as food and beverage, oil extraction, and pharmaceutical. The application of low duty, oil-free air compressors in North America is expected to increase in future due to technological developments and the booming construction industry in this region. Air contamination because of oil lubrication and noisy operations of oil-free compressors are major areas of concern, which limit their adoption. However, efforts from key players in order to develop efficient air compressors, should limit the air contamination and noise generation.

With technological innovations, air compressors are likely to be adopted in construction activities, especially in North America. The revival of stalled infrastructural projects because of recession in the U.S. is likely to increase air compressor adoption in the region over the next few years. In addition, companies have launched new products to increase their market penetration, especially for rotary air compressors. The efficiency, reliability and productivity of rotary air compressors in heavy-duty applications has fostered their adoption in industrial activities.

The North American air compressor market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, lubrication method, and country. The type segment includes portable and stationary air compressors. Portable air compressors segment is forecast to grow at a notable CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2021, due to its applications in industries such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and electronics assembling. In accordance to technology, air compressors are classified as rotary, centrifugal, and reciprocating. Rotary air compressor would be the highest revenue-generating segment throughout the analysis period, owing to 100% duty cycle capacity and capability to operate continuously.

Based on the lubrication method, the market is segregated as oil-lubricated and oil-free air compressors. The oil-free air compressors are advantageous over oil lubricated air compressors, owing to uninterrupted supply of oil-free air/gas. Oil-free compressors are used in variety of applications including pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and electronic assembling. For an in-depth analysis, the market has been studied across the major North American countries which include United States, Canada and Mexico.

Most of the companies analyzed in this report have adopted product launch as their key strategy, with majority of them focusing on Rotary air compressors. Rotary air compressors have gained increasing attention from key market players, such as Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Sulzer Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Sullair, which have launched rotary air compressors with new features. Other key players in the market include Ebara Corp., Kobe steel, Ltd., VMAC, Campbell Hausfeld, and Porter-Cable.

AIR COMPRESSOR MARKET KEY SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, lubrication type, and countries in North America.

MARKET BY TYPE

Portable

Stationary

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Reciprocating

Rotary

Centrifugal

MARKET BY LUBRICATION TYPE

Oiled

Oil-free

MARKET BY COUNTRY

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

KEY PLAYERS

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Sulzer, Ltd.

Kobe Steel, Ltd

Ebara Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.