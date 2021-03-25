Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players are Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., etc

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation Market is expected to reach USD 6,630.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to technologies used in the field of genetics, including microarray and sanger-seq, are among the significant factors fueling the NGS sample preparation market growth. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications.

The increased advancements in NGS platforms, a decrease in the price of sequencing, and improving the NGS-based diagnostic test reimbursement scenario are driving the demand for the market.

Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others, among others.

This NGS technology has drawn the interest of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, discovery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics. Moreover, the dropping costs and the added value of next-generation sequencing data relative to traditional data are anticipated to have a positive impact on this technology’s diversification in other clinical areas and result in lucrative revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market on the basis of workflow, application, end-users, and region:

Segmental Analysis:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) NGS Library Preparation Kit Semi-Automated Library Preparation Automated Library Preparation Colonial Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Clinical Investigation Reproductive Health HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring Metagenomics, Epidemiology, & Drug Development Agrigenomics & Forensics Consumer Genomics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academic Research Clinical Research Hospitals & Clinics Pharma & Biotech Entities Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

One of the report’s central components is the broad Next generation sequencing sample preparation market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The emergence of an integrated platform based in the USA has accounted for North America’s highest revenue share. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand fastest as domestics in China are growing, along with molecular diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



