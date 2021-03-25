Natural Language Processing Market Growth, Business Opportunity and Scope 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Natural Language Processing Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Natural Language Processing from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global natural language processing (NLP) market was valued at USD 10.93 billion in 2019, and it is expected to be worth USD 34.80 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Natural Language Processing Market: NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Baidu Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instrument, Software and Service Providers, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC (HPE), SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, NetBase Solutions Inc., Verint System Inc., Genpact Limited, Adobe Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., App Orchid Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Veritone Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Rasa Technologies GmbH, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, Klevu Oy and others.

Key Developments:

– October 2019 – Google LLC had been planning to augment its search engine with natural-language processing features that were expected to be equipped with the most significant updates from the past five years. Google planned to add new NLP models to its search engine that uses a technique called Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers, or BERT, to analyze user queries. The method allows artificial intelligence algorithms to interpret text more accurately by analyzing how the words in a sentence relate to one another.

– January 2020 – NetBase announced the merger with Quid, which is one of the prominent companies in AI-driven text analytics. As a result of this merger, the combined company will have an enhanced portfolio in the next generation consumer and market intelligence solution. The merged company will deliver contextual insights that reveal business trends across all forms of structured and unstructured data.

Market Overview:

Over the past few years, deep learning architectures and algorithms have made impressive advances in the fields of text analytics. Most of the marketing agencies have been adopting text analytics solutions to enhance their marketing programs. The growing trend for mobile marketing has been developing space for the studied segment to expand, over the forecast period. Product innovation is still a significant trend in the text analytics market, which is mainly helping the market vendors to expand the customer base. For instance, Rosoka Software launched the analysts notebook, Rosoka Text Analytics, which can be used to analyze unstructured documents in over 200 languages. This is expected to boost the companys audience reach, thereby fueling the financials.

Regional Analysis For Natural Language Processing Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Speech/Voice is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– Speech analytics solutions have been gaining popularity among enterprises across the world, since the conventional text-based analytics solutions adopted by enterprises is no longer enough to handle complex business issues. Many organizations have been deploying speech analytics through a combination of internally recorded data, social media data, and external syndicated data, mainly to have a better understanding of their customer requirements.

– The growing advancement in voice assistant technologies, such as Amazons Alexa, is expected to fuel the adoption of speech analytics, over the forecast period. In May 2017, the US President Donald Trump “addressed” a conference in Tianjin from Washington, where he spoke flawless Chinese. This advanced voice assistance feature was developed by iFlytek Co. Ltd.

– Furthermore, the e-commerce titan Alibaba joined the likes of Tencent Holdings and Baidu, in the race to develop AI that can enrich social media feeds and target ads and services, by using natural language processing. Moreover, NLP has been endorsed by the government as a part of its national-level plan that calls for the country to become the industry leader by 2030.

– During the Global Shopping Festival 2017, organized by Alibaba, the company had handled 95% of customer service inquiries through its self-developed virtual customer service chatbot. Additionally, the company launched a smart speaker system, Tmall Genie, which uses NLP and AliGenie voice assistant to receive customers’ requests in Mandarin Chinese. Thus, the advent of such speakers in the market is also anticipated to drive the demand for NLP in the country.

