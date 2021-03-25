Nano Drones Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Global Nano Drones Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.04 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Nano Drones by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, newer use cases of drone in commercial sectors, and advancement in camera & battery technology, to name a few.

The higher emphasis on the incorporation of the Nano-drones in military bodies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.

Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Nano Drones Market – Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Nano Drones market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Nano Drones market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Nano Drones industry entails useful insights into the estimated Nano Drones market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks.

Key Highlights from Report:

An increasing investment in the R&D of the camera systems & major focus on its modification have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the Nano Drones market. The Camera sub-segment in the type segment had 41.2% market share in the year 2019.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Major manufacturers in the industry include Parrot SA, Mota Group, Inc., Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), AeroVironment, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Aerix Drone, Microdrones, and Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., among others.

In 2019, Drone Aviation Holding Corp. announced a merger deal with the ComSovereign Corp., a United States-based corporation developing a 5G telecommunications radio, power systems, and silicon photonics, specially designed for the next-gen of global networks.

The global market landscape of Nano Drones is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Nano Drones Market on the basis of Payload, End-Users, Price Range, and Region:

Segmental Analysis:

The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers. The global Nano Drones market is segmented based on product types offered in the market, their applications, end-user industries, different types of technologies, and key regions of the market.

Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Camera Control Systems Tracking Systems Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Military Commercial

Price Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Budget Medium Premium



Regional Analysis:

The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, and South Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & semiconductor solutions, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



