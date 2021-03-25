Moisture Analyzer Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | PCE Instruments, Michell Instruments, AMETEK.Inc, SpectraSensors, GENERAL ELECTRIC

The research and analysis conducted in Moisture Analyzer Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Moisture Analyzer industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Moisture Analyzer Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global moisture analyzer market is to register a steady CAGR of 4.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising awareness for protection and maintenance of industrial devices.

Market Definition: Global Moisture Analyzer Market

Moisture analyzer is an important tool in quality control departments, factories, R&D laboratories and other applications where humidity content is crucial to the development or fulfillment of existing production requirements. Regulatory bodies and industry trade associations usually specify it. Moisture analyzers differ depending on how they are applied, which could be industrial, process, equipment, etc., as well as their measuring resolution. It consists of equilibrium and a heater with two significant parts and incorporates heating technology to measure moisture.

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for automation in manufacturing process is driving the market growth

Increasing preference for moisture analysers in various industries is helping the market to grow

Regular advancement in technology fuels the growth of the market

Rising awareness for protection and maintenance of industrial devices drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Inaccuracy and issues regarding the reliability hinders the market growth

Strict guidelines of the government regarding moisture analysers restricts the market growth

Lack of availability of skilled labour hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Moisture Analyzer Market

By Analysing Technique

Karl Fischer Titration

Loss-on-Drying

Capacitance

Microwave

Drying Oven

Near-infrared

Radio Frequency

Others

By Equipment Type

Desktop-Mounted

Handheld

In-line

By Vertical

Plastic and Polymer

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical and Petroleum

Food and Beverage

Wood, Paper, and Pulp

Research and Academics

Construction

Water Treatment and Biomass

Semiconductor

Metal and Mining

Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In January 2019, AMETEK Process Instruments launched moisture analyser, 3050 series. The 3050 series is intended for WDG-V analyzers and the AMEVision system offers real-time moisture readings and trend data as well as detailed information on servicing and troubleshooting. The company has expanded its AMEVision communication by launching the product.

In March 2018, FITNIR Analyzers Inc. launched FITNIR MC. It gives fast and online moisture content measurement using NIR spectroscopy. This product is manufactured by the collaboration of FPInnovations and FITNIR Analyzers. By this launch company has expanded its product offering range.

Competitive Analysis

Global moisture analyzer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global moisture analyzer marketfor global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global moisture analyzer market are PCE Instruments, Michell Instruments, AMETEK.Inc, SpectraSensors, GENERAL ELECTRIC, A&D Company, Kett Electric Laboratory, METTLER TOLEDO, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Analytical Pvt. Ltd., Gow-Mac Instrument Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sinar Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., U-Therm International (H. K. ) Limited, Adam Equipment Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AMETEK Brookfield, Metrohm India Limited and Brookhuis Applied Data Intelligence among others

The Moisture Analyzer market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Moisture Analyzer market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Moisture Analyzer market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Moisture Analyzer market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Moisture Analyzer. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Moisture Analyzer market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Moisture Analyzer market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Moisture Analyzer market by offline distribution channel

Global Moisture Analyzer market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Moisture Analyzer market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Moisture Analyzer market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Moisture Analyzer market in Americas

Licensed Moisture Analyzer market in EMEA

Licensed Moisture Analyzer market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

