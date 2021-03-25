Mobile Wallet and Payment Market 2021-2027-Industry showing Huge Growth in Future by American Express, Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Google Wallet and Mastercard

Mobile wallet and payment market is segmented on the basis of payment model, application, end user. On the basis of payment model, the market is segmented as remote payment, near-field communication. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as mobile commerce, mobile transfer, mobile ticketing, mobile coupons, mobile micropayment. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as banking, retail, transportation, others.

A mobile wallet and payment solutions let consumers make transactions from any location and anytime. Mobile wallet and payment solutions not only provide transaction facilities at reasonable prices but also enables consumers to manage their accounts easily. Companies from the telecommunication industry are working together with each other to better serve the needs of their customers with improved and new service/product innovation. The increasing adoption of NFC (near field communication) technology by retailers and consumers is anticipated to propel the growth of the mobile wallet and payment market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

American Express

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Google Wallet

First Data Corp.

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Mastercard

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Mobile Wallet and Payment market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Mobile Wallet and Payment market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Mobile Wallet and Payment industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Mobile Wallet and Payment market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Mobile Wallet and Payment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

