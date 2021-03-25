Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 3.98 billion in 2027. The market is expected to be driven due to a higher proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical procedures in biopsy testing and an extensive rise in the rate of breast and lung cancers globally. Around 66% of the total initial breast biopsies performed in North America are minimally invasive breast biopsies (MIBB).

The extensive proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical technologies and extensive rise in the requirement of biopsy tests to diagnose cancerous cells and identifying infectious, autoimmune disorders and inflammatory cases. Early detection of the cancers and higher precision compared to incisional and excisional biopsies have been the constant driving factors for this market.

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures in biopsy owing to its higher convenience is driving the demand for the market.

The Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027, majorly bolstered by the surge in demand for the industry in the regional and global markets. The comprehensive analysis of the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies industry offers the businesses insightful data to assist them in capitalizing on the lucrative growth opportunities in the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies industry. The global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies report has been formulated with verified data of the industry and is curated to offer a comprehensive understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers with special focus on their pricing analysis, gross revenue, product portfolio, sales network and distribution channels, profit margins, market position, and financial standing.

The report further sheds light on strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key companies operating in the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies industry. The report assesses the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The leading companies of the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies industry are expected to grow at a significant rate as increasing demand for the products of the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies industry is being observed.

Key players in the market include Chronix Biomedical, Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mauna Kea Technologies, Veracyte, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abcodia Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, and Owlstone Medical Ltd., among others.

The therapeutic application is further segmented into Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, and Non-oncology Application. Minimally invasive breast biopsy (MIBB) has been highly recommended for the pre breast cancer diagnosis and checkup globally. The MIBB is expected to grow higher during the projected period as the number of breast cancer increases.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market on the basis of Technology, Therapeutic Application, End-Use Verticals, and region:

Segmental Analysis:

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027.

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liquid Biopsy Optical Biopsy Brush Biopsy Pigmented Lesion Assays Breath Biopsy Brush Biopsy Others

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Colorectal Cancer Blood Cancer Non-oncology Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Research Institutes Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

One of the report’s central components is the broad Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The Asia Pacific region, due to its immense rise in the breast & lung cancers & rising usage of the MIB technologies, is expected to accelerate with the fastest growth rate of 20.1% during the projected period 2020 to 2027.

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France BENELUX

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



