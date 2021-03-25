Middle East & Africa Vertical Farming Market Analysis 2020-2027 | Top Players like AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, Illumitex MOFLO aeroponics

The research and analysis conducted in Middle East & Africa Vertical Farming Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Middle East & Africa Vertical Farming industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Middle East & Africa Vertical Farming Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The vertical farming is performed in indoor conditions where vertically stacked trays are used to grow plants with the help of artificial lighting. This is being utilized for manufacturing various crop such as latus, cabbage and other leafy vegetables effectively. Vertical farming is considered to be the more sustainable and revolutionary method of agriculture than traditional agriculture and greenhouse farming. It requires very less water and saves considerable soil and space. This farming method is useful in challenging environments such as cities, mountainside towns and deserts.

Middle East and Africa vertical farming market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Market

Middle East and Africa vertical farming market is segmented into six notable segments that are growth mechanism, structure, type, application, crop type and component.

On the basis of growth mechanism, the market is segmented into aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics

On the basis of structure, the market is segmented into building-based and shipping container

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biopesticides, biostimulants and biofertilizers

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor

On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented into leafy green, pollinated plants and nutraceutical plants

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into lighting, hydroponics components, climate control and sensors

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players operating in global vertical farming market are AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, Illumitex Inc., MOFLO aeroponics, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co., Ltd., Triton Foodworks, ZipGrow Inc., Urban Crop Solutions, AmHydro, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Agrinamics., CropOne, PLENTY UNLIMITED INC, OSRAM GmbH, Valoya, Signify Holding, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Altius Farms, CubicFarm Systems Inc., Agrilution, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Bowery Farming, Inc., Infarm, among others.

Recent Development

In June 2019, Fluence by OSRAM entered into an agreement to provide LED solutions to AgMedica’s licensed medical cannabis facility. AgMedica is going to deploy Fluence’s LED systems in their facility to achieve growing consistency and stability of cannabis. This will increase demand of medical cannabis cultivation and growing lights. As the demand for cannabis increases it will led to increase in the demand of LED growing lights, which will maximizes the sales for the company.

The Middle East & Africa Vertical Farming market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Middle East & Africa Vertical Farming market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Middle East & Africa Vertical Farming market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Middle East & Africa Vertical Farming market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Middle East & Africa Vertical Farming. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

