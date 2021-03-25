 Microdermabrasion Market  Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Microdermabrasion Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. Microdermabrasion Market report objective is to describe market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast to the coming seven years. Report provides strategy and advance marketing, market-entry, market extension, and other business plans by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects.

Also, Microdermabrasion Market report analyzes competitive progress such as joint projects, planned alliances, mergers and acquirements, new product developments, and research and developments.

Market Analysis and Insights of Microdermabrasion : Global Microdermabrasion Market

Microdermabrasion market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 929.53 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 3.11% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the microdermabrasion market report are Allergan, Lumenis, Viora Med, Dermaglow, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., PROCTER & GAMBLE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Altair Instruments, Silhouet-Tone, Skin for Life, Advanced Microderm, Inc., New Shining Image LLC, Lasertec Medical Services, DermaSweep, Inc., Sylvan Company, Aesthetic Solutions Inc., Laser Resellers, Image Derm Inc., Pretika and Delasco among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Microdermabrasion Market Share Analysis

Microdermabrasion market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to microdermabrasion market.

Microdermabrasion is a type of a noninvasive procedure in which a spray of microcrystals is used to take away the outermost layer of the skin. This type of skin rejuvenation is used to treat sun damage, discoloration, light scarring and stretch mark. The process aids in thickening of collagen that results in younger skin texture.

The growing prevalence of skin conditions such as acne is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of microdermabrasion market. In addition, the obsession with flawless skin and increasing geriatric population are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the increasing demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures for the treatment of skin diseases and rising expenses on the cosmetics are also enhancing the growth of the market. Furthermore, the higher disposable income and rising incidence rate of certain conditions such as stretch marks and hyper-pigmentation are also one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the microdermabrasion market. Large patient population suffering from these conditions which comprises image conscious teenagers will also make sure high industry growth over the forecast period.

The rapid increase in the number of aesthetic procedures across the world, growing awareness regarding microdermabrasion techniques and increased health consciousness are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

However, the strong presence of alternative non-surgical procedures and decreasing microdermabrasion procedures around the world will curb the growth of the microdermabrasion market, whereas the insufficient infrastructure for research in emerging countries and high risk coupled with microdermabrasion has the potential to challenge the growth of the microdermabrasion market.

This microdermabrasion market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Microdermabrasion Market Scope and Market Size

Microdermabrasion market is segmented on the basis of type, product, indication and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the microdermabrasion market is segmented into diamond microdermabrasion, crystal microdermabrasion and others.

Microdermabrasion market is also segmented on the basis of product into microdermabrasion machine, microdermabrasion crystals, microdermabrasion tips, microdermabrasion creams and scrubs and others. Microdermabrasion machine is further segmented into tabletop and hand-held. Microdermabrasion crystals have further been segmented into sodium bicarbonate crystals, aluminum oxide crystals, sodium chloride crystals and others. Microdermabrasion tips have further been segmented into diamond tips and bristle tips.

Based on indication, the microdermabrasion market is segmented into acne and trauma scars, hyper pigmentation, stretch marks, photo-damage and others.

The end user segment of microdermabrasion market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care and others.

Microdermabrasion Market Country Level Analysis

Microdermabrasion market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product, indication and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the microdermabrasion market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the microdermabrasion market owing to the increasing prevalence of skin diseases, strong presence of major market players and the existence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the Canada and US within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increasing elderly population base, growing prevalence of acne and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures within this particular region.

The country section of the microdermabrasion market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Microdermabrasion market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for microdermabrasion market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the microdermabrasion market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

