Metal Forging Market Evaluation of Industry Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecast To 2028

One of the industries that have human safety and reliability as top priorities are often dependent on ancillary sectors. For instance, automotive as well as airplanes and oil drilling sectors depend on metal forging market for activities like sintering, forming, casting and more.

In the last few years the global metal forging market has witnessed some great developments that have not only shaped the competitive ladscape but also the markescpe in general. One of these developments include acquisition of Gulfco Forge Compaan LLC by Ellwood Group Inc, a Pennsylvanian player. It was a strategic move to combine know how of the two companies to supply superior products across the United States.

Currently, the market is fragmented and prominent payers in the metal forging market include American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Bharat Forge Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated.

Some of the factors that will lead to growth of this market are growth in automotive industry, especially in the North American and European regions. The growth is strongly supported by high standard of living and presence of key players. But this is not the only industry using metal forging extensively. There is also defence that needs it in a number of applications – from building armored carriers to missiles and even weapons.

Additionally, certain regions show promise for the future. Asia Pacific is one key region with countries like India, China and Japan boosting their manufacturing efforts. Besides, there is increase in investment from government and foreign investors supporting these efforts. This inflow will generate huge demand in automotive, defense, aircraft, and oil-drilling sectors. Thereby, it will also create growth opportunities in the global metal forging market. South America, is also set to see notable growth owing to rising demand in automotive sector – both lightweight passenger vehicles and light duty commercial vehicles.

