Medical Equipment Rental Market Latest Innovations, Analysis by Key Players, Overview, Component, Industry Revenue and Forecast to 2027

The ‘Medical Equipment Rental Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Global medical equipment rental market is Valued at USD 48.87 in 2018 and Expected to reach USD 75.83 billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.53% over the Forecast Period.

Increase number of hospitals and clinics and high cost for new medical equipment will driving the global medical equipment rental market.

The Medical Equipment Rental industry is made up of companies engaged in the general rental of medical equipment, and some other players in the industry may also engage in support services and the rental of surgical equipment. Take, for example, some hospitals or medical facilities that rent ultrasound, remote monitoring of patients and X-ray equipment, as well as other types of medical equipment that tend to get out of date quickly. The rental of medical equipment industry provides a variety of items for fixed-term use including surgical instruments and medical devices.

Global medical equipment rental market report segmented on basis of product type, application type, end users & by regional and country level. On the basis of product type, global medical equipment rental market is classified as medical imaging equipment, operating room and surgical equipment, defibrillators, cardiovascular and cardiology equipment, IV therapy systems, neurology equipment, endoscopy equipment and other. Based upon application type global medical equipment rental market divided as diagnostic and therapeutic. On the basis of end user, global medical equipment rental market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic lab, clinics personal care and others.

The regions covered in this global medical equipment rental market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Medical Equipment Rental Companies:

Some major key players for Global medical equipment rental market are,

Apria Healthcare Group Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Centric Health Corporation

Nunn’s Home Medical Equipment

Port Huron Hospital Medical Equipment

US Med-Equip Inc.

Universal Hospital Services Inc.

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Walgreen Co.

Westside Medical Supply

others

Global medical equipment rental market Dynamics –

Rapid advances in technology, integration of equipment, recalls and decreases in reimbursement and increasing capital requirements, providers often struggle with how to manage and finance equipment. Using medical equipment rental as an option for the acquisition of medical devices continues to be a resource that hospitals are looking to help with these problems. The report said the rental industry for medical equipment has grown by 2.9 percent to reach $4bn in revenue in 2018. Moreover the geriatric population is increase, the world's elderly population keeps rising at an unparalleled pace. Today, 8.5 per cent (617 million) of people around the world are aged 65 and over. Lack of standardized regulatory policies for the rental services of medical equipment's in addition, cost for long term medical equipment is high this factor will expected to hinder market growth. Moreover, costs of large and sophisticated technical equipment are also predicted to raise demand for medical equipment rental market this will be opportunity for this market.

Global medical equipment rental market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating in the global medical equipment rental market because high healthcare infrastructure and government support for it is mainly due to the presence of a large number of private healthcare facilities including private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers an increase in aging population, a high incidence / prevalence of various diseases. There are an estimated 71 million people aged 60 and older in Latin America and the Caribbean, comprising 11.2 per cent of the population. Europe is another lucrative market for growing demand in medical equipment rental market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market for contract manufacturing of medical devices due to an increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increased population income and affordability, increased awareness of healthcare and public healthcare expenditure, increased private investment in the healthcare sector.

Key Benefits for global medical equipment rental market Reports–

Global medical equipment rental market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global medical equipment rental market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global medical equipment rental market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global medical equipment rental market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global medical equipment rental market Segmentation –

by product type: Medical Imaging Equipment, Operating Room and Surgical Equipment, Defibrillators, Cardiovascular and Cardiology Equipment, IV Therapy Systems, Neurology Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, Others

by application type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Global medical equipment rental market

by End user: Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Clinics, Personal home care, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

