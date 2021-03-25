Marketing Analytics Market Growth, Advancements and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Marketing Analytics Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Marketing Analytics from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Marketing Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.68 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Marketing Analytics Market: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com Inc., Accenture PLC, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Neustar, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Tableau Software, Google LLC and others.

Key Developments:

The Marketing Analytics market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. In Jul 2017, Teradata announced the acquisition of StackIQ, a prominent developer of cloud analytics software, which has managed the deployment of cloud and analytics software at millions of servers in data centers around the world. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the R&D capabilities of the company. Further In Jun 2018, Microsoft signed a MoU with New Sales Wales to trial a major data science project based on procurement analytics.

Market Scope:

Marketing analytics software aid a company in tracking the data pertaining to traffic, leads, and sales. Implementation of marketing analytics helps the person of interest to compare between various mediums of operation, such as social media vs. blogging vs. email marketing etc. these analytics also aid in diagnosing the difficulties faced in a particular channel, and the tactical steps which need to be taken to improve the background.

Regional Analysis For Marketing Analytics Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Social Media Marketing Anticipated to Record

Social media marketing has been on the rise owing to many developments, such as chatbot and other applications. It is estimated that machines can generate about 20% of the content.

Chatbots have been implemented to give an enriched experience to the consumer. According to Facebook, about 100,000 monthly active bots on Facebook Messenger, which offers a variety of new platforms for marketers to connect with potential customers.

The amount of spending on social media video advertising has nearly double compared to previous years. The growth of social media, such as Facebook, integral, and Snapchat have emerged as one of the primary medium of advertising.

Influence of the Marketing Analytics Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Marketing Analytics market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Marketing Analytics market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Marketing Analytics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Marketing Analytics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Marketing Analytics market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Marketing Analytics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

