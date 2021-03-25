Luxury Hotel Market Size Growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2024

Global Luxury Hotel Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2026. Luxury Hotel Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Luxury Hotel market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2025

The global Luxury Hotel market is valued at 171100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 222900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2024.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1629717/?utm_source=ksusentinel.com/&utm_medium=AK

Luxury Hotel Market Breakdown Data by Companies

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Scope of the Report:

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2017.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.

The global Luxury Hotel market is valued at 171100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 222900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Luxury Hotel.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Luxury Hotel Market Breakdown Data by Product Type:

Business Hotel·

Suite Hotel·

Airport Hotel·

Resorts Hotel

Luxury Hotel Market Breakdown Data by Application:

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Hotel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Luxury Hotel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Hotel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Hotel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Hotel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-luxury-hotel-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024?utm_source=ksusentinel.com/&utm_medium=AK

Table of Content:

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

Luxury Hotel Market Insights Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast by Type Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, by Component Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, by Environment Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, by Region

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: [email protected]

Web site: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog