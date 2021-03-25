“Italy Forecourt (Fuel, Car Wash, Convenience and Foodservice) Market to 2024” is a Sector Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the Italian Forecourt market, with category wise fuel, car wash, convenience and foodservice values along with fuel and car wash volumes up to 2019 actual year and forecasted up to 2024. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the forecourt market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from GlobalDatas service station retail databases. Breakdown of the Major fuel retailers shop, car wash, foodservice sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares; Convenience sales and Foodservice sales; Car Wash sales. Major competitor analysis by country

In 2019, the market leader in terms of fuel volumes was Agip (Eni) followed by Q8 and Esso

Scope of this Report-

– The total number of service stations in Italy declined by 1.4% to 21,400 sites in 2019.

– API-IP had the highest number of service stations in Italy with 4,457 stations in 2019.

– The total number of service station wash occasions in Italy reached a total of 87.9 million in 2019.

– The total convenience retail value in 2019 reached 6,290.3 million.

– Foodservice generated 182 million in 2015 and has grown year on year to reach a market value of 199.5 million in 2019

Table of Contents

Italy Forecourt Market Overview

Market Size Service Station

Market Forecast Service Station

Market Size Car Wash

Market Forecast Car Wash

Market Size Convenience and Foodservice

Market Forecast Convenience and Foodservice

Fuel Retailer Profiles

Methodology

Market Definition