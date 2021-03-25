Interspinous Spacers Market is Projected to Reach Us$ 100.96 Mn by 2026

Interspinous Spacers Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global interspinous spacers market for the period 2018 to 2026. Increase in the global geriatric population, rise in demand for minimal invasive surgeries, and surge in incidence of lumbar spinal stenosis are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, innovative product launches and their commercialization across the globe is anticipated to augment the interspinous spacers market.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the global interspinous spacers market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, indication, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market.

Global Interspinous Spacers Market: Key Segments

Based on treatment, the global interspinous spacers market has been bifurcated into static (non-compressible spacers) and dynamic (compressible spacers). In terms of indication, the global market has been classified into lumbar spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, and others. Based on end-user, the global interspinous spacers market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and orthopedic clinics. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Interspinous Spacers Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global interspinous spacers market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global interspinous spacers market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, pipeline portfolio, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Medtronic, NuVasive, Inc., Paradigm Spine (RTI Surgical), Zimmer Biomet, Vertiflex, Inc., Life Spine, Inc., and Globus Medical, Inc.

