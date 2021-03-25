Interactive Display’s worldwide revenue to exceed US$ 16,500 Mn by 2026-end | Cisco Systems Inc., Epson America, Inc., Google Inc.

According to a recent study published by Fact.MR, the global interactive display market is projected to register a high double-digit CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2026). Sales of interactive display across the globe are estimated to reach nearly US$ 17,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

Surging Popularity of E-Learning to Propel Demand for Interactive Display

E-learning is gaining immense momentum in the educational sector worldwide, which in turn is alleviating the quality of education in classrooms along with improved interaction between students. Interactive displays serve as an ideal tool for delivering the content interactively in e-learning. Interactive walls, interactive monitors, interactive white boards, and interactive kiosks are witnessing significant adoption in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K, and Canada.

In addition, the tremendous increase in penetration of the internet, and the need to lower human involvement in production processes has necessitated demand for reliable and convenient human-machine interaction. Being highly user-friendly, interactive displays are finding huge applications in manufacturing processes and various other industrial verticals. Several industries across the globe are increasingly automating their business processes, making the accessibility and flexibility provided by interactive displays appealing.

Students around the world are increasingly attracted toward 3D graphical presentations of their academics. In addition, 3D graphics play a pivotal role in medical diagnostics and the biomechanical sector. 3D interactive displays, which are devoid of 3D glasses, are expected to emerge as the next-generation display, attracting interests of various end-use sectors, and thereby influencing the market growth. Decreasing costs of interactive displays, along with rising popularity of high-definition (HD) displays are further expected to propel the market expansion. In addition, integration of these displays into systems such as voice recognition, GPS and audio systems in 3D advertising are expected to pave huge growth opportunities for manufacturers.

5 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Interactive Display Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

Collectively projected to account for over 50% revenue share of the market in 2017, North America and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are anticipated to remain the largest markets for interactive display. However, the market in APEJ will register a comparatively higher CAGR than the market in North America through 2026. Europe is also expected to be a lucrative region for expansion of the interactive display market.

Based on product type, interactive white board will continue to be sought-after in the market, with sales estimated to exceed US$ 10,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end. Revenues from sales of interactive white board will remain significantly higher than those from interactive flat panel display and interactive projectors combined.

Education Sector will continue to be the most lucrative end-user of interactive display, followed by finance & professional services. Revenues from sales of interactive displays in these two end-user segments will account for over two-fifth share of the market during 2017 to 2026. Travel & transportation will remain the least lucrative end-user of interactive displays.

66 IN – 70 IN and 56 IN – 65 IN are anticipated to remain preferred size type among end-users in the global interactive display market. 56 IN – 65 IN size type of interactive display will register a comparatively faster expansion in sales than 66 IN – 70 IN through 2026.

Key companies identified by the report, which are proactively supporting expansion of the global interactive display market, include Cisco Systems Inc., Epson America, Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp, SMART Technologies, Egan Teamboard Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., ViewSonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, IntuiLab SA, Planar Systems Inc., Crystal Display Systems Ltd., BenQ Corporation, and Samsung Display Co., Ltd.

